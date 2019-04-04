Modern legend Forbes returns to the ring this Saturday after a four and a half year hiatus.

Now, returning in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, Steve Forbes is facing Tavorus Teague, a highly active journeyman from California…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, April 5

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Angelo Leo (16-0, 8 KOs) vs. Neil Tabanao (17-4, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Xavier Martinez (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. John Moralde (21-2, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight; Andres Cortes (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Jahmal Dyer (9-1, 5 KOs) - 8 rounds, super featherweight

Saturday, April 6

Tape delay broadcast via 2PoundSports YouTube page

Steve Forbes (35-14, 11 KOs) vs. Tavorus Teague (6-25-4, 3 KOs) - 7 rounds, super welterweight; Victor Morales Jr. (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Marcelo Gallardo (7-4-2, 3 KOs) - 8 rounds, super featherweight; Lorenzo Caldera (Pro debut) vs. Jerald Gregori (Pro Debut) - 4 rounds, lightweight; Johnny James (0-1) vs. Justin Milani (2-5) - 4 rounds, heavyweight; Daquan Wyatt (2-0) vs. Somethonit Phoumychack (0-5) - 4 rounds, welterweight

Modern legend Forbes returns to the ring this Saturday after a four and a half year hiatus. A former world champion with understated skills, one of the most impressive things about Steve is his ability to intelligently defend without having to move his feet much. In many ways, his fighting style is reminiscent of his own favorite fighter, James Toney, or several old-school Black Code style boxers. As Forbes stated to me in an exclusive interview in late 2017, after having a conversation with all-time great Archie Moore, “I started watching a lot of [film on Moore] and other guys like Ezzard Charles, Jersey Joe Walcott, and a lot of these guys that knew how to slip and slide with punches. I was thinking, you know, I don’t really have to move my feet that much. I can just kinda take little steps.”

Forbes also trained for years with Roger Mayweather and Floyd Mayweather Sr., who of course are modern-day experts in a take on the Black Code style. Despite winning his world title at 130 pounds, Forbes went on to make it to the finals in season 2 of The Contender in the welterweight division—he was clearly the smallest fighter, but his skills were such that it didn’t matter. He faced Oscar De La Hoya in 2008 at 150 pounds, and though he lost a clear decision, Forbes had so much skill that he kept the rounds competitive and made things difficult for De La Hoya.

Now, returning in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, Forbes is facing Teague, a highly active journeyman from California.

Also appearing on the card are Pacific Northwest up-and-comers, including amateur standouts Daquan Wyatt in his third bout and Lorenzo Caldera making his pro debut.

Calling the fights on the 2Pound Sports YouTube channel via tape delay will be yours truly, along with Patrick M. Connor.

