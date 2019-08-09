Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Boxing is taking a bit of a breather this weekend, but don’t let down your guard. Some top drawer fights are headed your way…

Saturday, August 10

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - ESPN+ (Sosa vs. Rhodes undercard)

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - BKFC YouTube channel

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship:

Leonard Garcia vs. Jim Alers; Arnold Adams vs. Chase Sherman; Christine Ferea vs. Helen Peralta; Melvin Guillard vs. Isaac Vallie-Flagg

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) vs. Antonio Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Joshua Franco (15-1-1, 7 KOs) vs. Oscar Negrete (18-2-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, bantamweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN+

Jason Sosa (22-3-4, 15 KOs) vs. Haskell Lydell Rhodes (27-3-1, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

