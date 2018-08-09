Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, August 10

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Estrella TV

Emilio Sanchez (15-1, 10 KOs) vs. Christopher Martin (30-10-3, 10 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, August 11

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook Watch (follow Golden Boy Fight Night page to see all fights)

Joseph Diaz (26-1, 14 KOs) vs. Jesus Rojas (26-1-2, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, “regular” WBA featherweight title

Coming after last weekend’s plethora of fights, this week it’s a bit lean. But the best fight should be Diaz vs. Rojas, for the WBA’s “regular” title (the “super” title, currently held by Leo Santa Cruz, is acknowledged as the “authentic” world championship by this sanctioning body).

Diaz is a 2012 U.S. Olympian and a very good fighter whose skills have improved over the years. His only loss was a decision versus the stellar Gary Russell Jr. back in May, and that was largely because “Jo Jo” implemented a game plan that Russell adapted to, and Diaz and his corner didn’t make further adjustments themselves. While he’s not flashy, Diaz is good in every respect. His footwork may make the difference in Saturday’s bout versus Rojas.

Rojas is a tough and solid fighter from Puerto Rico who tends to come forward a lot in a fight. He blocks with his gloves and arms, but doesn’t move his feet or head much. This may make things a bit easier on Diaz, whose fundamentals are more sound than Rojas’. But it will be a tough out for both boxers and will most likely result in a fun, back-and-forth type of contest.

