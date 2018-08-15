Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

My pick this week is former world champion Carl Frampton facing Luke Jackson for the former’s interim WBO title…

Thursday, August 16

3:45am PT/6:45am ET - ESPN+

Ryosuke Iwasa (25-2, 16 KOs) vs. TJ Doheny (19-0, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF super bantamweight world title

Friday, August 17

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - ESPN2

Andrew Cancio (18-4-2, 14 KOs) vs. Dardan Zenunaj (14-4, 11 KOs)

Saturday, August 18

12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET - Showtime YouTube/Facebook live stream

Carl Frampton (25-1, 14 KOs) vs. Luke Jackson (16-0, 7 KOs); Tyson Fury (26-0, 19 KOs) vs. Francesco Pianeta (35-4-1, 21 KOs)

My pick this week is former world champion Frampton facing Jackson for the former’s interim WBO title. Frampton is an all-around skillful fighter who has faced some of the top boxers in the world, including Leo Santa Cruz (twice) and Nonito Donaire. Jackson is perhaps largely unknown in the United States, and though he has only competed in his native Australia in the pros, he has been on the world stage before—he represented his country in the 2012 Olympic games in London. He appears to have solid skills, but he’s taking a big step up in opposition by facing Frampton.

On the undercard, heavyweights Fury and Pianeta will appear, with WBC world champion Deontay Wilder appearing on ringside commentary. The rumors state that if Fury wins his bout Saturday, he and Wilder will face one another next, possibly by the end of the year.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Bryant Jennings (23-2, 13 KOs) vs. Alexander Dimitrenko (41-3, 26 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate