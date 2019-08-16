Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, August 17

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (Navarrete vs. De Vaca undercard)

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Emanuel Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) vs. Francisco De Vaca (20-0, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world super bantamweight title; Jessie Magdaleno (26-1, 18 KOs) vs. Rafael Rivera (27-3-2, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Chris van Heerden (27-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Aslanbek Kozaev (33-2-1, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

While we only have one card this weekend, it does promise to be a good one.

In the headliner, Navarrete defends his world title against the undefeated De Vaca. The champion won his title last December, when he defeated Isaac Dogboe in a clear decision. They rematched in May, and Navarrete stopped Dogboe in the 12th round in what really was a somewhat late stoppage. Navarrete looks big for the 122-pound division, utilizes a style full of pressure, and throws in volume. He’s a bit open defensively, but it may prove difficult to exploit that as one would have to throw with him.

De Vaca was once trained by Roger Mayweather, so he has some skill. He boasts a 20-0 record, but thus far he hasn’t fought anyone at Navarrete’s level. We’ll find out on Saturday whether he’ll be able to mitigate Navarrete’s volume- and combination-punching enough to win the bout.

On the undercard we have Jessie Magdaleno, the man who lost his world title to Dogboe—the same WBO world super bantamweight title being fought for in the main event. He faces the dogged Rafael Rivera, and it will not be an easy task for Magdaleno. Rivera was seen against WBA world champion Leo Santa Cruz back in February, and he gave the highly skilled Santa Cruz some trouble (just not enough to win many rounds). It should be a very entertaining fight.

