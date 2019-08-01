Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Former world champion Steve Forbes’ promotional company 2Pound Sports will put on their fourth event in the Portland, Oregon area…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, August 1

5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Ievgen Khytrov (18-2, 15 KOs) vs. Gabriel Pham (11-1, 5 KOs) - 8 rounds, super middleweight; Eric Walker (18-2, 8 KOs) vs. Jose Antonio Abreu (14-5, 8 KOs) - 8 rounds, super welterweight

Khytrov and Walker were both featured on the most recent season of the reality TV series ITALICThe Contender, and both are returning to the ring for the first time since the finale of that show in November 2018. Both men are exceptionally talented fighters who always give it their all, so these matches will definitely be entertaining.

Friday, August 2

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - DAZN

Anthony Fowler (9-1, 8 KOs) vs. Brian Rose (31-5-1, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Eva Wahlstrom (22-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ronica Jeffrey (17-1, 1 KO) - 10 rounds, WBC world super featherweight title

Saturday, August 3

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+ (Conlan vs. Ruiz undercard)

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - ESPN+

Michael Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) vs. Alberto Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX

Adam Kownacki (19-0, 15 KOs) vs. Chris Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Marcus Browne (23-0, 16 KOs) vs. Jean Pascal (33-6-1, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, light heavyweight; Curtis Stevens (30-6, 22 KOs) vs. Wale Omotoso (27-4, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

6:00pm PT - 2Pound Sports YouTube channel

Andre Keys (10-1, 5 KOs) vs. Antonio Neal (4-10-1, 3 KOs) - 6 rounds, welterweight; Chris Johnson (4-0, 1 KO) vs. William Fernandez (0-6) - 4 rounds, junior middleweight; Daquan Wyatt (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Andres Abarca (1-2) - 4 rounds, welterweight; William Hernandez-Gomez (debut) vs. Ian King (0-2) - 4 rounds, welterweight; DeJon Corley (debut) vs. Mike Fernandez (0-1) - 4 rounds, junior welterweight; Steve Forbes (36-14, 11 KOs) vs. DeMarcus Corley (51-33-1, 28 KOs) - 3 round exhibition fight

Former world champion Steve Forbes’ promotional company 2Pound Sports will put on their fourth event in the Portland, Oregon area. While it won’t be streamed live, it will post via tape delay on 2Pound Sports’ YouTube channel. I’ll be providing ringside commentary along with Patrick Connor.

The card features a lot of Pacific Northwest up-and-coming talent as well as what promises to be an entertaining exhibition match between Forbes and DeMarcus Corley. Corley’s son, DeJon, will also be making his pro debut on the card.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

target=“_blank”