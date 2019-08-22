Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Yarde's youth and athleticism vs. Kovalev's boxing skills and experience

Thursday, August 22

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - RingTV.com & Golden Boy Facebook page (Golden Boy Fight Night)

Luis Feliciano (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Genaro Gamez (9-0, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Blair Cobbs (12-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Steven Villalobos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

Friday, August 23

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET – Showtime

Vladimir Shishkin (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. DeAndre Ware (13-1-2, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight; Shohjahon Ergashev (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Abdiel Ramirez (24-4-1, 22 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

Ware was last seen in February, also on ShoBox, when he beat then-undefeated Ronald Ellis. Being short for a super middleweight, DeAndre utilizes a close-range fighting style. Provided he can get inside on Shishkin without taking many shots, he could really trouble the Russian fighter. But getting inside Shishkin’s reach won’t be easy. It should be an engaging stylistic clash.

Saturday, August 24

9:30am PT/12:30pm ET - ESPN+

Sergey Kovalev (33-3-1, 28 KOs) vs. Anthony Yarde (18-0, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world light heavyweight title

Kovalev won his title back in his last fight in February, the rematch against Eleider Alvarez. After his second knockout loss in the first Alvarez bout, many thought Kovalev was done as a top light heavyweight. But in the rematch, under the coaching of Buddy McGirt, Kovalev boxed smartly and won a lopsided decision. If he continues to fight smarter not harder, it will be interesting to see how far he goes now at 36 years old.

Yarde is the much younger, fresher fighter at 28, but the other side of that coin is his lack of experience as a pro. He’s only fought 51 rounds compared to Kovalev’s 162, and the level of opposition Kovalev has faced is on another level from Yarde’s. It’s definitely not impossible Yarde’s youth advantage could help him get the win, but it’s a longshot in my view based purely on the difference in opposition.

Still, it should be an entertaining fight because of Yarde’s youth and athleticism vs. Kovalev’s boxing skills and experience.

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS2 (Figueroa vs. Chacon prelims)

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Connor Coyle (10-0, 3 KOs) vs. Rafael Ramon Ramirez (21-4-2, 4 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight; Santiago Dominguez (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Fabian Lyimo (23-9-2, 15 KOs) - 8 rounds, welterweight; Brandon Valdes vs. Jesus Martinez (26-8, 13 KOs) - 8 rounds, super bantamweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - FS1/FOX Deportes

Brandon Figueroa (19-0, 14 KOs) vs. Javier Nicolas Chacon (29-4-1, 9KOs) - 12 rounds, super bantamweight; Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Isaac Avelar - 10 rounds, super bantamweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET – DAZN

Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3 26 KOs) vs. Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world super flyweight title

