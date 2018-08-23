Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

My pick this week is the match between current WBO world champion Ray Beltran and former IBF super featherweight titleholder Jose Pedraza…

Friday, August 24

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

The popular reality series returns on Friday, featuring trainers Freddie Roach and Naazim Richardson guiding the young boxers. The new season is hosted by Andre Ward and will feature fights in their entirety (not edited like it was in the prior season).

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS1/FOX Deportes (Prelims begin at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET)

Jamal James (23-1, 10 KOs) vs. Mahonry Montes (35-7-1, 24 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

James is an under-the-radar young welterweight whose only loss was a decision to the excellent Yordenis Ugas back in 2016. He holds an impressive and skillful win over Argentinean Diego Chaves from last December. Montes is a tough fighter who should give James a challenging out, and give the fans an entertaining contest.

The prelims of this card will begin at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET, preceding the three-hour main card which begins at 5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET. A full evening of boxing is always a good thing.

Saturday, August 25

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - ESPN

Ray Beltran (35-7-1, 21 KOs) vs. Jose Pedraza (24-1, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO lightweight world title; Isaac Dogboe (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Hidenori Otake (31-2-3, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super bantamweight world title

Beltran is a fighter who consistently delivers performances that showcase his strong will and big heart. His skills are better than he generally seems to get credit for—some forget that he took pound-for-pound top fighter Terence Crawford the distance back in 2014, in a bout in which I thought he won a few rounds. He’s not flashy, but he’s very good, and his experience has often gotten him the edge in tough competitions.

Pedraza is a tricky boxer who’s tough to figure out. He often uses unorthodox angles to perplex his opponents. He also has a solid ring IQ that helps him set traps for his foes. He’ll no doubt try to use both against Beltran, his toughest opponent since facing Gervonta Davis in 2017.

The co-main event features the champion Dogboe who is making his first title defense since upsetting Jessie Magdaleno in April. Dogboe is a very good boxer but perhaps his best attribute is his ability to be a dog in the ring, pressuring his opponents and not letting up. At only 23, he’s facing a 37-year-old Otake, which seems lopsided on paper at least. Still, Otake is a tough out and he may give Dogboe a tougher contest than expected.

