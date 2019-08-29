Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Alvarez is a good fighter but not at the level of Lara so it should be a relatively easy win for the former world champion…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, August 29

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Toka Kahn Clary (16-2, 18 KOs) vs. Irvin Gonzalez (12-1, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight; Alicia Napoleon Espinosa (11-1, 6 KOs) vs. Schemelle Baldwin (3-0-1, 2 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBA super middleweight world title

Once again we have a legitimate world championship fight taking place as the co-main of this event; this time world titleholder Napoleon Espinosa defends her title against Baldwin.

Friday, August 30

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page / RingTV.com

Daniel Evangelista Jr. (20-10-2, 16 KOs) vs. Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (11-1, 6 KOs) - 8 rounds, welterweight; Emilio Sanchez (18-1, 12 KOs) vs. Jose Gonzalez (23-8-1, 13 KOs) - 8 rounds, featherweight

Saturday, August 31

10:00am PT/1:00pm ET - ESPN+

Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) vs Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC/WBA/WBO world lightweight titles; Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) vs. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar (14-1, 11 KOs) - WBC world flyweight title; Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) vs. Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

While it’s probable we’ll see another showcase sort of fight for Lomachenko on Saturday, the contest is a unification of three of the four lightweight world titles. Campbell is a good fighter, but I don’t see him having the skillsets needed to defeat Loma.

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX

Erislandy Lara (25-3-3, 14KOs) vs. Ramon Alvarez (28-7-3, 16KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight; Sebastian Fundora (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Jamontay Clark (14-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight; Frank Sanchez (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Victor Bisbal (23-3, 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

In the main event, Lara faces Canelo’s brother, Ramon, in a bout for the minor WBA title. Similar to the Lomachenko situation, Alvarez is a good fighter but not at the level of Lara so it should be a relatively easy win for the former world champion. But any opportunity to see Lara box is worth it—he’s getting older at 36, but he’s still one of the best boxers in the world.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate