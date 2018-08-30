Hopefully Morales’ grittiness will push Garcia, but it's clear who the favorite is in this bout.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, August 31

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

TBD vs. TBD

The raw and intriguing reality series continues this week, where we’ll see two more fighters face one another for the chance to continue in the tournament.

Saturday, September 1

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook Watch (Golden Boy Fight Night page: https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN/)

Ryan Garcia (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Carlos Morales (17-2-3, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

It will be interesting to see if the Facebook Watch platform handles the viewership better than it did a few weeks back for the JoJo Diaz fight (when the stream cut out for a few rounds). The 20-year-old Garcia faces the more experienced Morales in another prospect-building fight for Golden Boy’s Garcia. Hopefully Morales’ grittiness will push Garcia, but it’s clear who the favorite is in this bout.

Garcia will, after this bout, have 16 fights under his belt; it’s getting to the point where we need to see him against more challenging opposition.

