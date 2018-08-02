Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, August 3

3:15am PT/6:15am ET - ESPN+

Tevin Farmer (25-4-1, 5 KOs) vs. Billy Dib (43-4, 24 KOs)- 12 rounds, IBF super featherweight world title

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Bounce TV

Ladarius Miller (16-1, 5 KOs) vs. Dennis Galarza (16-3, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, August 4

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET (PBC undercard) - FS2/FOX Deportes

Luis Collazo (37-7, 20 KOs) vs. Bryant Perrella (15-1, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Marcus Browne (21-0, 16 KOs) vs. Lenin Castillo (18-1-1, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight

4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET (PBC main card) - FOX

Andre Berto (31-5, 24 KOs) vs. Devon Alexander (27-4-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Peter Quillin (33-1-1, 23 KOs) vs. J’Leon Love (24-1-1, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight

One of my picks this week is this entire card, including the main event. It’s a truly action-packed event, a great one to showcase on primetime television.

The event is filled with up-and-coming contenders and experienced former world champions. The best part is that most if not all of these bouts are tough to call—truly fair match-ups, rather than the far too frequent dunkers.

Berto vs. Alexander is an interesting contest. Both fighters have gone through difficulties in their careers of late and both are former world champions with legitimate skill. The question in my mind comes down to which of them has more left in the tank. Neither fighter lacks heart and that, along with their skillsets, will make for an entertaining night.

10:00pm PT/ET - HBO

Sergey Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) vs. Eleider Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO light heavyweight world title; Dmitry Bivol (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Isaac Chilemba (25-5-2, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA light heavyweight world title

My other pick this week are both of these bouts featuring some of the better light heavyweights in the division. All fighters involved have faced quality opposition, and hopefully it will kick off a tournament of sorts.

Alvarez is a skillful boxer who should be able to give Kovalev a challenging contest on Saturday. How much Kovalev has left remains to be seen, but he’s historically been an excellent boxer who packs a punch too, which may be difficult for Alvarez to deal with. But Alvarez has used his skills in the past to control the pace of very good fighters, so if he is able to do that against Kovalev, it will be a very interesting bout.

Chilema is a better boxer than he sometimes gets credit for, and should prove to be a challenge for Bivol. Still, Bivol is much fresher and that could play into the result—it just depends on where Chilemba is at both physically and mentally.

