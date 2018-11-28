Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

The saving grace (as far as the price tag goes) is the main event, which is a truly major/important fight and one that should deliver in the action department…

Saturday, December 1

4:45pm PT/7:45pm ET - Showtime (also stream free on Showtime’s YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFPoJNd0d4k1H9A6UOlikcg) & Facebook pages (https://www.facebook.com/ShoBoxing/)

Adonis Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC light heavyweight world title

This is a solid title defense for Stevenson, who is now 41 and has limited time left in the sport. Gvozdyk is still unproven in the pros, but has good overall skills. How this fight plays out really comes down to how much Stevenson has left and whether Gvozdyk has the chops to take advantage of any weaknesses that show up.

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime Pay-Per-View

Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) vs. Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC heavyweight world title; Jarrett Hurd (22-0, 15 KOs) vs. Jason Welborn (24-6, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA/IBO super welterweight world titles; Luis Ortiz (29-1, 25 KOs) vs. Travis Kauffman (32-2, 23 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

This is a decent line-up but is not the most intriguing card for a $74.99 pay-per-view. Still, Hurd vs. Welborn promises to be an action bout, and Ortiz vs. Kauffman will likely be the same. It’s possible the supporting fights move quickly.

Fury has a way of mentally stymieing his opponents in the ring, making them hesitant to let their hands go. Even against men known for their knockout power, like Wladimir Klitschko, Fury has had tremendous success with his consistent movement and tricky timing. For a fighter like Klitschko, who liked to have his shot lined up just so before throwing, it proved to be the key to beating him.

The question is whether Wilder will have the same issue come fight night. So far in the WBC champion’s career, he has shown no evidence of needing to have his target lined up perfectly before he lets his hands go. In fact, Wilder’s unorthodox style lends itself to throwing as he pleases, particularly since his stunning one-punch KO power gives him a deep confidence in what will happen if he lands. He doesn’t even have to land cleanly to incapacitate a fighter.

It’s possible Fury perplexes Wilder for several rounds and makes the Alabama native look less than stellar. It’s also possible, if Wilder falls into the same trap others have, for the fight to go the distance and Fury win a relatively close decision.

But what I suspect happens is the former: Tyson’s mobility and sneaky style may cause problems for Wilder early, but I think Deontay will decide to accept the inherent risk and go for it in the middle rounds or so. When he does, it’s likely an early night.

I’ll be on press row on fight night, so watch Boxing.com for coverage on the entire card from Staples Center (not just the paid event). There will also be behind-the-scenes updates on Friday and Saturday on Twitter, both from my account and that of Boxing.com.

