What to Watch: December 14-15

By Caryn A. Tate on December 13, 2018
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Canelo’s moving up eight pounds to super middleweight (from middleweight, 160 pounds) will somewhat even out the playing field between the two…

Friday, December 14
7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN
Gilberto Ramirez (38-0, 25 KOs) vs. Jesse Hart 25-1, 21 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super middleweight world title

This is a rematch of their first fight from September 2017, which was a solid bout with very close scorecards. This should be an entertaining match, considering Ramirez likely feels he has something to prove and Hart may feel he was wronged in the first contest.

Saturday, December 15
BT Sport (UK)
Razvan Cojanu (16-4, 9 KOs) vs. Nathan Gorman (14-0, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

Saturday, December 15
6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN (US) / Sky Sports (UK)
Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) vs. Rocky Fielding (23-1-1, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, super middleweight; Tevin Farmer (27-4-1, 6 KOs) vs. Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF super featherweight world title; David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs) vs. Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, middleweight

While Fielding holds the WBA’s minor title (not their “super” world title, which is broadly acknowledged as the legitimate belt) and doesn’t have the same level of skills as Alvarez, I generally agree with Canelo, who has stated he feels that his moving up eight pounds to super middleweight (from middleweight, 160 pounds) will somewhat even out the playing field between the two. Obviously skills pay the bills, and despite the size difference, Canelo will likely retain his impressive hand speed and will absolutely still sport his other highly skilled fundamentals that have gotten him where he is today. I appreciate Alvarez’s willingness to move up in weight in an effort to prove something, and in his first bout at a higher weight I don’t expect him to take on the baddest fighter in that division. Fielding has enough talent, particularly with superb trainer Jamie Moore in his corner, to make sure it’s not an easy night for Canelo, and it should be a fun fight for those watching.

Comments

