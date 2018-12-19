What to Watch: December 22

By Caryn A. Tate on December 19, 2018
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, December 22
12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+ (US) /BT Sport (UK)
Carl Frampton (26-1, 15 KOs) vs. Josh Warrington (27-0, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF featherweight world title

Warrington is a skillful fighter defending his title against one of the best featherweights in the world in Frampton.

Warrington defeated then-champion Lee Selby (also a very good fighter) in a surprisingly one-sided bout earlier this year. Warrington is an all-around top shelf boxer, displaying good footwork, angles, and use of distance.

Frampton has faced the better opposition, having competed at the world level for years. When he’s got his best, he’s not only one of the best featherweights in the world—one could argue he’s one of the best fighters, period.

This should be a terrific match-up.

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET - Showtime & Showtime streaming (US) / Sky Sports (UK)
Dereck Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs) vs. Dillian Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX
Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) vs. Matt Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, middleweight; Jermell Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) vs. Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super welterweight world title; Dominic Breazeale (19-1, 17 KOs) vs. Carlos Negron (20-1, 16 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

