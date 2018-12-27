What to Watch: December 30

By Caryn A. Tate on December 27, 2018
What to Watch: December 30
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Both champion Ito and challenger Chuprakov tend to stay in the pocket a bit too long and trade, taking punches they don’t necessarily need to…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Sunday, December 30
2:00am PT/5:00am ET - ESPN+ (US) /Fuji TV (Japan)
Masayuki Ito (24-1-1, 12 KOs) vs. Evgeny Chuprakov (20-0, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super featherweight world title

Both champion Ito and challenger Chuprakov tend to stay in the pocket a bit too long and trade, taking punches they don’t necessarily need to. Because of that, and the fact that they’re both young, hungry fighters, this should be an entertaining bout. Chuprakov is fighting in Ito’s backyard, in Tokyo, so he knows he’s got to bring it to have a chance to win.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: masayuki ito evgeny chuprakov espn+ caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Masayuki Ito

  • Evgeny Chuprakov

Origin Tokyo Japan
Date of Birth(Age) 1991.01.19 (27)
Rated at Super Featherweight
W-L-D W17+L1+D1=19
Height 5 feet 9 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.08.10 Dai Iwai 17-3-1 W(TKO) 10/12
2015.02.09 Rikki Naito 11-0-0 L(MD) 10/10
2014.11.25 Ryan Sermona 16-6-0 W(TKO) 1/8
2014.07.30 Masao Nakamura 18-1-0 W(UD) 8/8
2014.04.14 Kazuya Nakano 7-2-0 W(KO) 7/8
2013.12.09 Kentaro Yamada 8-3-1 W(TKO) 2/8

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record