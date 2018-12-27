Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Sunday, December 30

2:00am PT/5:00am ET - ESPN+ (US) /Fuji TV (Japan)

Masayuki Ito (24-1-1, 12 KOs) vs. Evgeny Chuprakov (20-0, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super featherweight world title

Both champion Ito and challenger Chuprakov tend to stay in the pocket a bit too long and trade, taking punches they don’t necessarily need to. Because of that, and the fact that they’re both young, hungry fighters, this should be an entertaining bout. Chuprakov is fighting in Ito’s backyard, in Tokyo, so he knows he’s got to bring it to have a chance to win.

