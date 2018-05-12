Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, December 8

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KOs) vs. Michael Zerafa (25-2, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - ESPN (undercard: 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - ESPN +)

Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) vs. Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA/WBO lightweight world titles; Isaac Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs) vs. Emanuel Navarrete (25-1, 22 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super bantamweight world title

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook Live (Golden Boy Fight Night page: https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN/)

Rene Alvarado (29-8, 20 KOs) vs. Carlos Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - HBO

Cecilia Braekhus (34-0, 9 KOs) vs. Aleksandra Lopes (18-4-3, 1 KO) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO welterweight world titles; Juan Francisco Estrada (37-3, 25 KOs) vs. Victor Mendez (28-3-2, 20 KOs) - 10 rounds, super flyweight; Claressa Shields (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. Femke Hermans (9-1, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight world titles

While I’ve been wanting to see Braekhus in with another elite welterweight like Layla McCarter for some time, Lopes has fought some good opposition including Kali Reis and Mikaela Lauren.

The better contests on this card, though, are the other two. Estrada is a former world champion who just recently lost his title via decision to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a thriller. Mendez is young and hungry and sports a lot of knockouts.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shields has already won world titles in her second weight division since turning pro two years ago. Her opponent, Hermans, has defeated former world champion Nikki Adler (as has Shields), and lost to Alicia Napoleon earlier this year. Although Hermans likely won’t be on the same level as Shields, all of Claressa’s fights are exciting and seeing her skills on display is always a treat.

