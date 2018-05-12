What to Watch: December 8

By Caryn A. Tate on December 5, 2018
What to Watch: December 8
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Estrada is a former world champion who just recently lost his title via decision to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a thriller…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, December 8
2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN
Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KOs) vs. Michael Zerafa (25-2, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - ESPN (undercard: 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - ESPN +)
Vasyl Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) vs. Jose Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA/WBO lightweight world titles; Isaac Dogboe (20-0, 14 KOs) vs. Emanuel Navarrete (25-1, 22 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super bantamweight world title

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook Live (Golden Boy Fight Night page: https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN/)
Rene Alvarado (29-8, 20 KOs) vs. Carlos Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - HBO
Cecilia Braekhus (34-0, 9 KOs) vs. Aleksandra Lopes (18-4-3, 1 KO) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO welterweight world titles; Juan Francisco Estrada (37-3, 25 KOs) vs. Victor Mendez (28-3-2, 20 KOs) - 10 rounds, super flyweight; Claressa Shields (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. Femke Hermans (9-1, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight world titles

While I’ve been wanting to see Braekhus in with another elite welterweight like Layla McCarter for some time, Lopes has fought some good opposition including Kali Reis and Mikaela Lauren.

The better contests on this card, though, are the other two. Estrada is a former world champion who just recently lost his title via decision to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a thriller. Mendez is young and hungry and sports a lot of knockouts.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shields has already won world titles in her second weight division since turning pro two years ago. Her opponent, Hermans, has defeated former world champion Nikki Adler (as has Shields), and lost to Alicia Napoleon earlier this year. Although Hermans likely won’t be on the same level as Shields, all of Claressa’s fights are exciting and seeing her skills on display is always a treat.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: cecilia braekhus juan francisco estrada Kell Brook michael zerafa vasyl lomachenko jose pedraza isaac dogboe emanuel navarrete rene alvarado carlos morales Aleksandra Lopes victor mendez Claressa Shields femke hermans HBO dazn espn2 facebook live caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Kid Blast 07:04pm, 12/05/2018

    Thanks Caryn. I have come to depend on these.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Juan Francisco Estrada

  • Cecilia Braekhus

Real Name Juan Francisco Estrada Romero
Origin Puerto Penasco Sonora Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1990.04.14 (28)
Rated at Flyweight
W-L-D W33+L2+D0=35
Height 5 feet 4 inches
Reach 66 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.03.28 Rommel Asenjo 26-3-0 W(TKO) 3/12
2014.12.06 Joebert Alvarez 14-0-1 W(UD) 10/10
2014.09.06 Giovani Segura 32-3-1 W(TKO) 11/12
2014.04.26 Richie Mepranum 27-3-1 W(TKO) 10/12
2013.07.27 Milan Melindo 29-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.04.06 Brian Viloria 32-3-0 W(SD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record