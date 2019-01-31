Eleider Alvarez is a highly skilled, hungry, and focused fighter with a lot of athleticism.

Friday, February 1

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Ronald Ellis (15-0-2, 10 KOs) vs. DeAndre Ware (12-1-2, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight; Thomas Mattice (13-0-1, 10 KOs) vs. Will Madera (12-0-2, 6 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweights; Abraham Nova (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab (16-0, 10 KOs) - 8 rounds, super featherweight

The main event of this ShoBox card promises to be a good one: DeAndre Ware is an exciting inside fighter, and his only loss was a decision in a bout he took on two weeks’ notice. On top of the grueling demands of his boxing career, Ware also works as a full-time firefighter outside the ring.

Ellis comes into this bout undefeated. He’s a skilled boxer-puncher who will no doubt try to use his height and reach advantage to keep Ware on the outside.

The contrast of styles will make for an engaging match-up.

Saturday, February 2

Main event at 9:00pm PT/12:00am ET on ESPN+

(Prelims at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET on ESPN +; Valdez-Tommasone & Commey-Chaniev at 7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET on ESPN)

Eleider Alvarez (24-0, 12 KOs) vs. Sergey Kovalev (32-3-1, 28 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO light heavyweight world title; Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KOs) vs. Isa Chaniev (13-1, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF lightweight world title; Oscar Valdez (24-0, 19 KOs) vs. Carmine Tommasone (19-0, 5 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO featherweight world title; Teofimo Lopez (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Diego Magdaleno (31-2, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Alvarez vs. Kovalev 2 should be a great fight. Alvarez won the title from Kovalev back in August, when Eleider knocked out Kovalev in the seventh round.

Alvarez is a highly skilled, hungry, and focused fighter with a lot of athleticism. He was confident in the first fight at least partly because Andre Ward had already shown how to defeat Kovalev: in a nutshell, unrelenting pressure, mental fortitude, and vicious body punching proved to be Kovalev’s undoing. Alvarez knew that as long as he could avoid Kovalev’s hardest punches and utilize his own offense to hurt Sergey and make him doubt himself, he could win. That’s just what he did.

While the judges had Kovalev ahead on the cards at the time of the stoppage, I didn’t, and it was clear from Kovalev’s body language and the flow of the bout that his confidence wasn’t there and was rapidly diminishing as Alvarez showed Sergey looks he didn’t like. It was almost as if, by presenting a mobile and difficult target and having a strong desire to win, Alvarez had drained that same desire from Kovalev. As early as round two, Alvarez was landing clean and damaging right hands upstairs—it’s just that many people watching didn’t want to see that. They wanted to see “The Krusher,” so they turned a blind eye to how he was responding to punches and adversity during the fight.

Kovalev hasn’t broken from his habit of blaming others for his losses. When he lost a close decision to Ward in their first bout, Kovalev blamed the judges and over-training. When Ward stopped Kovalev in their rematch, Sergey blamed supposed low blows and the referee. In both Ward fights, Kovalev also blamed his then-trainer, John David Jackson, and changed coaches afterward to a Russian amateur coach, Abror Tursunpulatov, despite the fact that Jackson had helped get Kovalev to the top.

Since the Alvarez loss, Kovalev hasn’t said anything that indicates he’s begun looking inward to fix the problems he’s having in the ring (and outside it). On the contrary, he and his team have stated that Alvarez “got lucky” with the knockout punches landed. Kovalev again says he “over-trained” for the first Alvarez bout.

He’s now training with one of the best, Buddy McGirt, once again seeming to lay blame on his trainers.

Any fighter can make a comeback from a loss, or multiple losses. Most of the greatest fighters in boxing history have losses, usually multiple ones. But in order to learn and improve from a loss, one must be able to look honestly at him or herself and analyze what they’re doing wrong. When a fighter isn’t doing that—and, worse, seems proud of laying the blame elsewhere—it’s never a good sign.

Because of all of these factors, I expect relatively the same outcome as in the first bout between these two.

