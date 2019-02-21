What to Watch: February 23

By Caryn A. Tate on February 21, 2019
What to Watch: February 23
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Anthony Dirrell, true to his nickname “Dog,” can easily make it a dogfight against Yildirim, but he can box as well…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, February 23
12:45pm PT/3:45pm ET - Showtime (US) / ITV (UK)
James DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) vs. Chris Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs) - 12 rounds, super middleweight; Joe Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Bermane Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS2 (Prelims)
Efetobor Apochi (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, cruiserweight; Justin Pauldo (11-1, 5 KOs) vs. Donovan Estrella (13-0, 4 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight; Money Powell IV (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Javier Frazier (8-8-1, 4 KOs) - 6 rounds, super middleweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - FS1 / FOX Deportes
Anthony Dirrell (32-1-1, 24 KOs) vs. Avni Yildirim (21-1, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super middleweight world title; Jamal James (24-1, 11 KOs) vs. Janer Gonzales (19-1-1, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Marcos Hernandez (13-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (17-1-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

Yildirim fights like a puncher, yet he doesn’t have a lot of stoppages, so it’s likely his bout with Dirrell is one-sided in Anthony’s favor. Dirrell, true to his nickname “Dog,” can easily make it a dogfight, but he can box as well. Dirrell will probably out-maneuver Yildirim but also take it to him on the inside as needed, though Anthony has been out of the ring for nearly a year, so it’s possible he has a little ring rust to get rid of.

In the co-main event, James is an up-and-coming welterweight to keep an eye on. Since losing a decision to the very technically skilled Yordenis Ugas, James has looked better and better, and he stopped Diego Chaves in December 2017 in a highly impressive performance. If he’s victorious on Saturday, we’ll probably see him in a title fight within a year or so.

Hernandez, coming off of his time on the TV series The Contender, will face Rosario in a rematch of their draw from last February. That was a six-round bout, while Saturday’s match will be 10 rounds, and with Hernandez’s growth and activity over the past year, he may have the advantages to earn the win.

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - DAZN
Brandon Rios (35-4-1, 26 KOs) vs. Humberto Soto (68-9-2, 37 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: james degale Chris Eubank Jr. joe joyce Showtime itv efetobor apochi earl newman justin pauldo donovan estrella money powell iv javier frazier Anthony Dirrell avni yildirim jamal james janer gonzales marcos hernandez jeison rosario fs1 fox deportes Brandon Rios Humberto Soto dazn caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record