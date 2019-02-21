Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Anthony Dirrell, true to his nickname “Dog,” can easily make it a dogfight against Yildirim, but he can box as well…

Saturday, February 23

12:45pm PT/3:45pm ET - Showtime (US) / ITV (UK)

James DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) vs. Chris Eubank Jr. (27-2, 21 KOs) - 12 rounds, super middleweight; Joe Joyce (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Bermane Stiverne (25-3-1, 21 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS2 (Prelims)

Efetobor Apochi (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Earl Newman (10-1-1, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, cruiserweight; Justin Pauldo (11-1, 5 KOs) vs. Donovan Estrella (13-0, 4 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight; Money Powell IV (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Javier Frazier (8-8-1, 4 KOs) - 6 rounds, super middleweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - FS1 / FOX Deportes

Anthony Dirrell (32-1-1, 24 KOs) vs. Avni Yildirim (21-1, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super middleweight world title; Jamal James (24-1, 11 KOs) vs. Janer Gonzales (19-1-1, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Marcos Hernandez (13-1-1, 3 KOs) vs. Jeison Rosario (17-1-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

Yildirim fights like a puncher, yet he doesn’t have a lot of stoppages, so it’s likely his bout with Dirrell is one-sided in Anthony’s favor. Dirrell, true to his nickname “Dog,” can easily make it a dogfight, but he can box as well. Dirrell will probably out-maneuver Yildirim but also take it to him on the inside as needed, though Anthony has been out of the ring for nearly a year, so it’s possible he has a little ring rust to get rid of.

In the co-main event, James is an up-and-coming welterweight to keep an eye on. Since losing a decision to the very technically skilled Yordenis Ugas, James has looked better and better, and he stopped Diego Chaves in December 2017 in a highly impressive performance. If he’s victorious on Saturday, we’ll probably see him in a title fight within a year or so.

Hernandez, coming off of his time on the TV series The Contender, will face Rosario in a rematch of their draw from last February. That was a six-round bout, while Saturday’s match will be 10 rounds, and with Hernandez’s growth and activity over the past year, he may have the advantages to earn the win.

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - DAZN

Brandon Rios (35-4-1, 26 KOs) vs. Humberto Soto (68-9-2, 37 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight

