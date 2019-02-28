Castano, from Argentina, has a style reflective of what one often sees from that country.

Thursday, February 28

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Ray Ximenez (18-1, 4 KOs) vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (16-1, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

Saturday, March 2

1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET - DAZN

Jordan Gill (22-0, 6 KOs) vs. Emmanuel Dominguez (24-7-2, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - undercard streaming free on Showtime’s YouTube or Facebook

Edwin Rodriguez (30-2, 20 KOs) vs. Mitch Williams (16-6-3, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, cruiserweight; Antonio Russell (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jose Maria Cardenas (16-3, 13 KOs) - 8 rounds, bantamweight; Leduan Barthelemy (13-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Miguel Angel Aispuro (11-6-2, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, super featherweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Erislandy Lara (25-3-2, 14 KOs) vs. Brian Castano (15-0, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight; Luis Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) vs. Christian Hammer (24-5, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Bryan De Gracia (24-1-1, 20 KOs) vs. Eduardo Ramirez (21-1-3, 8 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight

Former WBA world super welterweight champion Lara returns for the first time since his April 2018 Fight of the Year versus Jarrett Hurd, when Lara lost his title to Hurd in a close split decision. Castano has not—as Lara has stated himself—faced anyone of Lara’s caliber yet in his career, but the contrast of their styles should make it an entertaining bout.

Castano, from Argentina, has a style reflective of what one often sees from that country. He likes to come forward and land big shots when he can, and he does carry a lot of knockout power (11 KOs in 15 wins). But Lara is an elite fighter with tremendous footwork, timing, and ring IQ that will likely see him outbox and outwork Castano.

