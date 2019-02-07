Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, February 9

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime (5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET undercard - streaming on Showtime’s YouTube & Facebook

Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs) vs. Hugo Ruiz (39-4, 33 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA super featherweight world title; Mario Barrios (22-0, 14 KOs) vs. Richard Zamora (19-2, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Erickson Lubin (19-1, 14 KOs) vs. Ishe Smith (29-10, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight; Juan Heraldez (15-0, 9 KOs) vs. Eddie Ramirez (17-2, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

Davis was originally scheduled to face Abner Mares in the main event, but last week Mares was forced to pull out due to a detached retina that occurred during a sparring session. It’s unfortunate for fans as well as Mares, as that promised to be an exciting match-up. But in Ruiz, we have a less well known, former world champion who may bring the hunger that only an opponent who is being overlooked and/or underestimated can bring.

Regardless of how the fight itself plays out, Gervonta Davis is an immense talent who shouldn’t be missed. Hopefully the next time he gets in the ring, it’s for a unification bout.

Mario Barrios, a 140-pound contender, is another highly skillful young fighter to watch for. Training with elite coach Virgil Hunter and achieving knockouts in his last six fights (since he moved up to 140 from 130), he may be ready for a title shot very soon.

On the streamed portion of the card, Lubin vs. Smith promises to be an engaging bout. Lubin is a well-rounded young fighter who packs a punch but can also box, while Smith is a skillful veteran who has never been stopped in his 18+ year pro career. The contrasting styles should make for a fun fight.

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Alberto Machado (21-0, 17 KOs) vs. Andrew Cancio (19-4-2, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds; Rey Vargas (32-0, 22 KOs) vs. Franklin Manzanilla (18-4, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super bantamweight world title; Joseph Diaz Jr. (27-1, 14 KOs) vs. Charles Huerta (20-5, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

Machado holds the “minor” WBA belt, while the “super” world title is held by Gervonta Davis (also fighting on Saturday, on Showtime—see above). The “super” world title is broadly acknowledged as the legitimate world title for the WBA in each weight class.

Sunday, February 10

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN (undercards at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET on ESPN+)

Jose Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) vs. Jose Zepeda (30-1, 25 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super lightweight world title; Ray Beltran (35-8-1, 21 KOs) vs. Hiroki Okada (19-0, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Andy Vences (21-0-1, 12 KOs) vs. Dardan Zenunaj (14-5, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

