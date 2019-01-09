Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, January 11

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Devin Haney (20-0, 13 KOs) vs. Xolisani Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Sunday, January 13

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS1 / FOX Deportes

(Undercard begins at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on FS1 / FOX Deportes)

Jose Uzcategui (28-2, 23 KOs) vs. Caleb Plant (17-0, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF super middleweight world title; Brandon Figueroa (17-0, 12 KOs) vs. Moises Flores (25-1, 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Joey Spencer (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Brandon Harder (2-1, 1 KO) - 4 rounds, super welterweight

Uzcategui vs. Plant is a great match-up. The title holder Uzcategui has developed a reputation as a big puncher, but he’s actually more of a volume puncher. He can definitely deliver damage, but his opponents seem to need to cooperate somewhat in order for that to happen. In other words, if the other fighter is more mobile and utilizes distance and solid defense, Uzcategui has a much harder time landing (see his fight with Matt Korobov, or much of his first bout with Andre Dirrell).

Plant has displayed those things and more so far in his career. He has excellent feet, ring IQ, and use of distance and angles. He’s often in the pocket, seemingly vulnerable to be hit, but he reads his foe accurately and slips the punches or is at precisely the right angle to avoid the shots altogether.

Still, Plant has sometimes moved a bit too much unnecessarily (thus potentially wasting energy), and like most prospects and young contenders, his level of opposition so far hasn’t been great. He seems to be the goods, but we’ll find out on Sunday in what should be an excellent bout between fighters with contrasting styles.

