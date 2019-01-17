Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Serrano's fundamentals are on point, she's got a high ring IQ, she's fast and athletic, and packs a wallop, particularly in the lighter divisions…

Thursday, January 17

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - Facebook stream

Layla McCarter (42-13-5, 11 KOs) vs. Yamila Reynoso (11-5-3, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Lanell Bellows (18-3-2, 11 KOs) vs. Travis Reeves (16-3-2, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, super middleweight; more

One of my picks this week is pound-for-pound great, McCarter, making her return to the ring versus Reynoso, who is a tough fighter with a ton of heart. Reynoso last fought Amanda Serrano back in September, and as avid fans know, Serrano is also a terrific fighter and wasn’t able to stop Reynoso, so it says a lot about the caliber of fighter the Argentinean is.

Don’t let McCarter’s record fool you: unlike in men’s boxing, women’s boxing has historically provided little to no support for the athletes as amateurs, so fighters such as Layla had to learn on the job as professionals. She’s never lost by stoppage and, in fact, hasn’t suffered a defeat since 2007. It’s clear from watching her box why that is: McCarter is a phenomenal talent who takes her craft seriously. Her timing, use of angles, superb defense while fighting aggressively on the inside or from mid-range, and her intelligence in the ring are things of beauty.

Friday, January 18

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN

Demetrius Andrade (26-0, 16 KOs) vs. Artur Akavov (19-2, 8 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO middleweight world title; TJ Doheny (20-0, 14 KOs) vs. Ryohei Takahashi (16-3-1, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF super bantamweight world title; Amanda Serrano (35-1-1, 26 KOs) vs. Eva Voraberger (24-5, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBO super flyweight world title; Jorge Linares (45-4, 28 KOs) vs. Pablo Cesar Cano (31-7-1, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Chris Algieri (22-3, 8 KOs) vs. Daniel Gonzalez (17-1-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

Serrano has won world titles in six separate divisions so far, and this is her attempt at a seventh. If she’s successful, which she should be, she’ll surpass Oscar De La Hoya’s remarkable six-division record; Serrano has made public statements saying that she may then attempt an eighth division to tie Manny Pacquiao’s top record which no other fighter, male or female, has accomplished.

Another astounding aspect to Serrano fighting for the 115-pound title on Friday is the fact that her last bout was at 140 pounds only four months ago. That, too, was for a legitimate world title.

The number one reason to tune into this bout, though, is the simple fact that Serrano is one of the best fighters in the world. Her fundamentals are on point, she’s got a high ring IQ, she’s fast and athletic, and packs a wallop, particularly in the lighter divisions.

6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET - ESPN+

Bryant Jennings (24-2, 14 KOs) vs. Oscar Rivas (24-0, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Shakur Stevenson (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jessie Cris Rosales (22-1-1, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

Saturday, January 19

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime PPV

Manny Pacquiao (60-7-2, 39 KOs) vs. Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Badou Jack (22-1-3, 13 KOs) vs. Marcus Browne (22-0, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, light heavyweight; Rau’shee Warren (16-2, 4 KOs) vs. Nordine Oubaali (14-0, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC bantamweight world title; Jhack Tepora (22-0, 17 KOs) vs. Hugo Ruiz (38-4, 33 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight

My pick from this card is actually the chief supporting bout: Jack vs. Browne should be an exciting and action-filled fight. Jack tends to start slowly but once he gets going, he’s one of the best in the division. His ability to continuously improve and utilize his very good fundamentals enables him to surprise his opponents with aspects to his game that they may not be expecting.

