Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, January 26

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX (Prelims at 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET on FS1/FOX Deportes)

Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) vs. Josesito Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA welterweight world title; Adam Kownacki (18-0, 14 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (19-2-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Tugstsogt Nyambayar (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Claudio Marrero (23-2, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight

Thurman’s last fight was in March 2017 versus Danny Garcia, when he won the WBC title from Garcia. Since then, Thurman relinquished the WBC belt due to his inactivity from injuries and last year, Shawn Porter defeated Garcia for that title. Terence Crawford won the WBO belt, also in 2018. And Errol Spence Jr. still holds the IBF belt.

A lot has changed in the welterweight division since Thurman was last in the ring. It remains to be seen whether he still has the athleticism and dynamism he was once known for—and, of course, whether his hand will give him trouble on fight night.

Lopez is not an easy out, and under the direction of top trainer Robert Garcia, Josesito has shown tremendous improvement. He’ll no doubt try to go to Thurman’s body early and often—he knows the deck is stacked against him, so he should try to either get Thurman out of there or at least hurt him and make the decision crystal clear.

Thurman has said he wants to turn up the power on Lopez early to earn his respect, but a smarter strategy might be to box early and crank up the pressure later. Thurman has said he’s had a great camp, but all fighters say fight night is different from the gym or camp, and when one has been away from it for a long period, he may not know how everything will feel or how his reflexes will respond. Better to warm up and ensure his timing and reactions are up to par before engaging with a hungry fighter like Lopez who is looking for a few big shots. Later, when Lopez is perhaps frustrated or taken unawares, Thurman could turn up the heat and sit down on his punches, testing the hand.

We’ll see on Saturday whether Thurman still has the old fire in his belly or if he chooses to pick and poke when the pressure comes. That choice alone will tell us a lot about the future of Keith Thurman.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - DAZN

Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs) vs. Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super welterweight world title

