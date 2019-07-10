Will he get a fair shake from the judges in Murata’s backyard? (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Thursday, July 11

10:30am PT/1:30pm ET - DAZN

Fabio Turchi (17-0, 13 KOs) vs. Tommy McCarthy (14-2, 7 KOs) – cruiserweight

Friday, July 12

4:00am PT/7:00am ET - ESPN+

Rob Brant (25-1, 17 KOs) vs. Ryota Murata (14-2, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, middleweight

Brant won the minor WBA title (the “super” WBA world title is held by Canelo Alvarez and is the true WBA world title) from Murata last October in Las Vegas. It was an impressive performance from Brant in an exciting fight; Brant utilized volume-punching, angles, and movement to keep Murata from doing what he wanted for most of the bout.

For the rematch, the event will take place in Murata’s home country of Japan.

While Brant does sometimes get caught, he seems to have a broader skillset than Murata. I expect the second fight to go mostly the same way as the first, as Murata didn’t appear to have real answers for Brant’s boxing ability and those answers aren’t able to be internalized in 10 months. A bigger question will be, if the fight goes the distance, will Brant get a fair shake from the judges in Murata’s backyard?

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Jazza Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) vs. Nathaniel May (20-1, 11 KOs) -10 rounds, featherweight

1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET - Channel 5 (UK)

Amir Khan (33-5, 20 KOs) vs. Billy Dib (45-5, 26 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - FightNight Live Facebook page

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Jermaine Franklin (18-0, 13 KOs) vs. Jerry Forrest (25-2, 19 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) vs. BJ Flores (34-4-1, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Giovanni Mioletti (16-0, 7 KOs) vs. Luis Porozo (14-0, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

True to form, this ShoBox card features mostly competitive bouts highlighting young undefeated prospects. Check Boxing.com for full card coverage from ringside, including the untelevised undercard.

Saturday, July 13

11:45am PT/2:45pm ET - ESPN+

Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) vs. Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Joe Joyce (9-0, 9 KOs) vs. Bryant Jennings (24-3, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN+ (Stevenson vs. Guevara undercard)

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN (Vargas vs. Kameda undercard)

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS1/FOX Deportes

Jamal James (25-1, 12 KOs) vs. Antonio DeMarco (33-7-1, 24 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Robert Helenius (28-2, 17 KOs) vs. Gerald Washington (19-3-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Karlos Balderas (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Fredric Bowen (6-3-1, 3 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) vs. Tomoki Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world super bantamweight title

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - ESPN

Shakur Stevenson (11-0, 6 KOs) vs. Alberto Guevara (27-4, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Joshua Greer Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs) vs. Nikolai Potapov (20-1-1, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, bantamweight

