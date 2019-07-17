It's possible Thurman could potshot and move against Manny all night and outpoint him.

Wednesday, July 17

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Hanna Gabriels (19-2-1, 11 KOs) vs. Abril Vidal (8-0, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBA world super welterweight title

World champion Gabriels defends her title against undefeated Argentinean Vidal. Gabriels is a star in her native Costa Rica, where this card is taking place. She was seen in the US last June when she faced Claressa Shields in an impressive performance despite the decision loss. Gabriels is an athletic, skillful and entertaining boxer—she’s one to keep an eye out for.

Thursday, July 18

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page

Jason Quigley (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Tureano Johnson (20-2-1, 14 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

Friday, July 19

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (Lopez vs. Nakatani undercard)

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN+

Teofimo Lopez (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, July 20

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Michael McKinson (16-0, 2 KOs) vs. Evgeny Pavko (18-2-1, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET - DAZN

Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) vs. Oscar Rivas (26-0, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Dereck Chisora (30-9, 21 KOs) vs. Artur Szpilka (22-3, 15 KOs) – heavyweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - FOX

Caleb Plant (18-0, 10 KOs) vs. Mike Lee (21-0, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world super middleweight title; Efe Ajagba (10-0, 9 KOs) vs. Ali Eren Demirezen (11-0, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

Plant won his title in January when he defeated former champion Jose Uzcategui in one of the most impressive performances I’ve seen recently. Uzcategui was the betting favorite going into the fight, based mainly on his stoppage of Andre Dirrell in 2018. He was known as a heavy puncher and most didn’t think Plant would be able to avoid taking those big shots from Uzcategui. In reality, Uzcategui’s biggest asset isn’t his power so much as his volume punching. However, as I pointed out in my What to Watch column that week, the Venezuelan fighter needed his opponent to cooperate in order to land that volume.

Plant put on a boxing clinic, knocking down Uzcategui twice and effectively shutting down the then-champion’s volume. Plant had the better feet, utilizing angles and excellent defensive awareness and instincts to avoid most of Uzcategui’s shots when he did throw. To top it off, when Plant got cut and appeared hurt at one point later, he was a dog, pressuring and attacking Uzcategui in a way that seemed to surprise him.

Lee normally fights at light heavyweight, and I suspect he thinks he’ll be able to muscle Plant around. But he doesn’t appear to have good enough footwork to trouble Plant, and his defense is leaky enough that Plant should also be able to land his own shots with ease.

I expect an entertaining fight, thanks to what may be a contrast of styles, but Plant should win clearly.

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - FightNight Facebook page

Thomas LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs) vs. Carlos Garcia Hernandez (15-21-1, 12 KOs) – middleweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - FOX PPV

Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) vs. Keith Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA world welterweight title; Omar Figueroa (28-0-1, 19 KOs) vs. Yordenis Ugas (23-4, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Sergey Lipinets (15-1, 11 KOs) vs. John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Luis Nery (29-0, 23 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (21-2, 9 KOs) - 12 rounds, bantamweight

This is a fun pay-per-view card. The supporting bouts are intriguing, particularly Figueroa vs. Ugas. Ugas is a very good boxer, but I suspect Figueroa’s volume and dogged inside work will be too much for the Cuban.

Pacquiao vs. Thurman is also an interesting fight. Pacquiao is now 40, and he is not what he once was, but he still seems to have enough to defeat younger top fighters, amazingly.

Thurman thinks this is a good time to get Pac Man, that he can use his youth and athleticism to overcome the legend.

That is possible, but Pacquiao’s experience and level of opposition may prove the deciding factor—on top of Manny’s incredibly difficult, unorthodox style. It’s not just Pacquiao’s speed that’s the problem; it’s also that he utilizes full body “lies,” or feints, to trick just opponents into getting hit by punches they don’t see or anticipate.

Thurman is a very good fighter, but he was out of the ring for two years prior to his shaky return against Josesito Lopez in January. He dealt with injuries and surgery during that time, and to me, he still has the look of an athlete in pain. Mentally, he hasn’t seemed the same since being taken to a dark place during the grueling Shawn Porter fight three years ago.

On a technical level, Thurman has some tendencies Pacquiao may take advantage of. Keith tends to pull straight back, he throws his hooks too wide, and his lateral movement is uncomfortable. To hit Pacquiao without taking much in return, lateral movement is key.

Of course Pacquiao has his defensive flaws as well, mainly due to his risk-taking style. It’s possible Thurman could potshot and move against Manny all night and outpoint him; Pacquiao has shown he has a hard time cutting off the ring. It’s also possible Pacquiao defeats yet another boxer 10 years his junior, and I think that’s the most likely scenario.

