Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

This is my pick this week, so it’s a serious shame this fight isn’t being broadcast anywhere in the United States…

Friday, July 20

Telemundo

Jonathan Gonzalez (20-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Julian Yedras (24-3, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, flyweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN2

Lamont Roach (16-0-1, 6 KOs) vs. Deivi Bassa (20-4, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Jaron Ennis (20-0, 18 KOs) vs. Armando Alvarez (18-0, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

Saturday, July 21

No US TV

Oleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs)

Usyk seems to have the superior boxing skills, but Gassiev has impressed during the WBSS tournament as well and seems to pack a serious punch. If Usyk can keep Gassiev from setting, and can keep showing him different looks, I expect the Olympic gold medalist to win a close decision.

10:00pm PT/ET - HBO

Jaime Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs) vs. Liam Smith (26-1-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super welterweight world title

