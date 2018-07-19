What to Watch: July 20-21

By Caryn A. Tate on July 19, 2018
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

This is my pick this week, so it’s a serious shame this fight isn’t being broadcast anywhere in the United States…

Friday, July 20
Telemundo
Jonathan Gonzalez (20-2-1, 12 KOs) vs. Julian Yedras (24-3, 13 KOs) - 10 rounds, flyweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN2
Lamont Roach (16-0-1, 6 KOs) vs. Deivi Bassa (20-4, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime
Jaron Ennis (20-0, 18 KOs) vs. Armando Alvarez (18-0, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

Saturday, July 21
No US TV
Oleksandr Usyk (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Murat Gassiev (26-0, 19 KOs)

This is my pick this week, so it’s a serious shame this fight isn’t being broadcast anywhere in the United States. It’s a great match-up, the finale of the World Boxing Super Series tournament and a unification at cruiserweight for all four of the major world titles: IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC. The winner will be the unified cruiserweight champion.

Usyk seems to have the superior boxing skills, but Gassiev has impressed during the WBSS tournament as well and seems to pack a serious punch. If Usyk can keep Gassiev from setting, and can keep showing him different looks, I expect the Olympic gold medalist to win a close decision.

10:00pm PT/ET - HBO
Jaime Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs) vs. Liam Smith (26-1-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super welterweight world title

