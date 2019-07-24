Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Both Hooker and Ramirez are undefeated and hence, combined with their respective titles, have a lot to lose…

Saturday, July 27

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - Showtime YouTube channel & Showtime Facebook page - Davis vs. Nunez undercard

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Gervonta Davis (21-0, 20 KOs) vs. Ricardo Nunez (21-2, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA world super featherweight title; Yuriorkis Gamboa (29-2, 17 KOs) vs. Roman Martinez (30-3-3, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight; Ladarius Miller (19-1, 6 KOs) vs. Jezreel Corrales (23-2, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Maurice Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) vs. Jose Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC & WBO world junior welterweight titles; Tevin Farmer (29-4-1, 6 KOs) vs. Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world super featherweight title; Joey Dawejko (19-7-4, 11 KOs) vs. Rodney Hernandez (13-7-2, 4 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

Hooker vs. Ramirez is a world title unification fight, which I am always in favor of. Both men are undefeated and hence, combined with their respective titles, have a lot to lose. Look for Hooker to try to use his enormous reach to his advantage by keeping Ramirez on the outside, and Ramirez will attempt to get in mid-range where he’s most effective.

