What to Watch: July 6

By Caryn A. Tate on July 3, 2019
What to Watch: July 6
It will be interesting to see how Oubaali handles an experienced veteran like Villanueva.

Oubaali won the vacant world title against the skillful Rau’shee Warren. It was a clear win for Oubaali against a difficult foe…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, July 6
7:00am PT/10:00am ET - ESPN+
Nordine Oubaali (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Arthur Villanueva (32-3-1, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world bantamweight title

Oubaali won the vacant world title back in January against the skillful Rau’shee Warren. It was a clear win for Oubaali against a difficult foe. It will be interesting to see how Oubaali handles an experienced veteran like Villanueva.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Nordine Oubaali arthur villanueva caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record