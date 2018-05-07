It’s a shame this fight is being streamed at such an early hour in the United States.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, July 6

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Estrella TV

Oscar Negrete (17-1, 7 KOs) vs. Dhiul Olguin (13-9-3, 9 KOs) - 8 rounds, bantamweight

Saturday, July 7

3:00am PT/6:00am ET - Boxcaster Boxing YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDdS5fPfgn6PBPH0C8BGvZw)

Hizni Altunkaya (30-1, 17 KOs) vs. Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs)

My pick this week is the return of former world champion Shumenov, who is a better fighter than he perhaps gets credit for in the mainstream U.S. media. He is a versatile fighter who trains with the great Cuban coach Ismael Salas. After an attempted retirement due to an eye injury, Shumenov returns Saturday, saying his eye is fully recovered. He is facing Altunkaya for the WBA “regular” world cruiserweight title, which is the minor title in that division. (The “super” title, the major one, is held by Murat Gassiev and will be fought for on July 21 against Oleksandr Usyk in the WBSS tournament final in Russia.)

It’s a shame the fight is being streamed at such an early hour in the United States, but it should be available on YouTube afterward.

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - ESPN

Jose Carlos Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Danny O’Connor (30-3, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC junior welterweight world title

