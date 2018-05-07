What to Watch: July 6-7
Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.
Friday, July 6
7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Estrella TV
Oscar Negrete (17-1, 7 KOs) vs. Dhiul Olguin (13-9-3, 9 KOs) - 8 rounds, bantamweight
Saturday, July 7
3:00am PT/6:00am ET - Boxcaster Boxing YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDdS5fPfgn6PBPH0C8BGvZw)
Hizni Altunkaya (30-1, 17 KOs) vs. Beibut Shumenov (17-2, 11 KOs)
My pick this week is the return of former world champion Shumenov, who is a better fighter than he perhaps gets credit for in the mainstream U.S. media. He is a versatile fighter who trains with the great Cuban coach Ismael Salas. After an attempted retirement due to an eye injury, Shumenov returns Saturday, saying his eye is fully recovered. He is facing Altunkaya for the WBA “regular” world cruiserweight title, which is the minor title in that division. (The “super” title, the major one, is held by Murat Gassiev and will be fought for on July 21 against Oleksandr Usyk in the WBSS tournament final in Russia.)
It’s a shame the fight is being streamed at such an early hour in the United States, but it should be available on YouTube afterward.
7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - ESPN
Jose Carlos Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) vs. Danny O’Connor (30-3, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC junior welterweight world title
nicolas 08:22pm, 07/05/2018
Can’t agree with Caryn here about Shumenov. Felt he won a gift hometown Las Vegas decision when he beat the guy from Spain. Also felt that his title defenses lacked any credibility as a so called world champ.
Kid Blast 12:49pm, 07/05/2018
Anyone who’s name ends in ov, you need to be careful of