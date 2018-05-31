What to Watch: June 1

By Caryn A. Tate on May 31, 2018
Jessie Roman (22-3) last fought a year ago when he stopped Erick Daniel Martinez in four.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why. Here’s this week’s rundown:

Friday, June 1
7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - EstrellaTV
Javier Molina vs. Jessie Roman

It’s a lean week for boxing, but Golden Boy is promoting this card being televised on EstrellaTV.

Molina (17-2, 8 KOs) hasn’t been in the ring since January 2016, when he lost a decision to rising welterweight Jamal James. Prior to that, he faced hit-or-miss levels of opponents in the United States and Mexico.

Roman (22-3, 11 KOs) last fought a year ago when he stopped Erick Daniel Martinez in four. In 2016, he lost a decision to Eddie Ramirez, who was seen losing a gutsy decision to Argenis Mendez last weekend.

  1. Kid Blast 07:41am, 05/31/2018

    Thanks Caryn

