Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, June 13

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page

Seniesa Estrada (16-0, 6 KOs) vs. Gretchen Abaniel (18-10, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, light flyweight

Saturday, June 15

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Josh Warrington (28-0, 6 KOs) vs. Kid Galahad (26-0, 15 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world featherweight title

1:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - DAZN

Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) vs. Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC/WBO world cruiserweight titles; Yunier Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs) vs. Andrew Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

It’s a lean week in boxing as far as quality goes, but the Glowacki vs. Briedis fight is a very good one for two of the world titles at cruiserweight. The World Boxing Super Series tournament continues with both Glowacki-Briedis and Dorticos-Tabiti, and they both feature some of the best fighters in the division proving they belong at the top of the weight class.

Briedis lost a split decision to Usyk, the man who became undisputed at the weight last year. He did well against the athletic and skillful Usyk by, in short, taking his space and not being afraid to let his hands go—two key components for fighting someone who may have better footwork and ring intelligence than you.

Glowacki’s only loss came to Usyk in 2016, a wide decision that may have been at least partly due to the fact that Glowacki likes to hang back and take his time (as opposed to forcing the tempo the way Briedis did against Usyk). But he has beaten the likes of Marco Huck and Steve Cunningham. He’s a cunning, understated boxer-puncher, and the match-up should be exciting and skillful.

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN2 (Fury vs. Schwarz undercards)

Mikaela Mayer (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Lizbeth Crespo (13-4, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

2016 U.S. Olympian Mayer is fighting her 11th bout on Saturday against the experienced Crespo. Mayer has always been a tremendous boxer, but since turning professional her technique has steadily improved further still. She’s a good example of how excellent fundamentals can take a fighter far. In many ways, she fights in a classic Kronk style, using her superior 5’9” height and length to jab and use straight shots to keep her opponents on the outside and second-guessing themselves. Mayer’s footwork is exceptional, though not flashy, and she’s nearly always in proper position to defend but also to let her own punches go at any time.

Mayer has said recently that she’s ready for a world title bout at 130 pounds, and the way things are looking, it’s tough to imagine anyone beating her in the foreseeable future. If she moves to lightweight anytime soon, look for her to also give now undisputed 135-pound champion Katie Taylor plenty of trouble too.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN+

Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) vs. Tom Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Sullivan Barrera (22-2, 14 KOS) vs. Jesse Hart (25-2, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight

