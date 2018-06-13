The main event will probably not be a competitive match, but the card overall is a fun one.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why. Here’s this week’s rundown:

Thursday, June 14

5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET - ESPN (ESPN Deportes telecast begins 6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET)

Mercito Gesta (31-2-2, 17 KOs) vs. Roberto Manzanarez (35-1, 28 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, June 16

Sky Sports (UK)

Lewis Ritson (15-0, 9 KOs) vs. Paul Hyland Jr. (18-0, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight; Josh Kelly (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Kris George (14-1, 8 KOS) - 12 rounds, welterweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Carlos Ocampo; Daniel Roman vs. Moises Flores; Javier Fortuna vs. Adrian Granados

Here’s my pick this week. The main event will probably not be a competitive match-up, but the card overall is a fun one.

The headliner features IBF welterweight world champion Spence (23-0, 20 KOs) making a mandatory title defense against Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs) in the champion’s hometown of Dallas. While we wait for Spence to face other welterweights who have claimed the other top spots, young fighters like Ocampo have toiled to make their way to the mandatory position and that’s important for the sport too. In theory, one never knows when a mandatory challenger could surprise everyone and upset a favorite. It happens, albeit infrequently.

In the supporting bouts, Roman (24-2-1, 9 KOs) defends the WBA super bantamweight world title against Flores (25-0, 17 KOs). The WBA unjustifiably stripped then-champion (he was the WBA’s “super” champion, the widely acknowledged “real” champ in a division) Guillermo Rigondeaux of the title back in December 2017 when he lost to Vasyl Lomachenko, despite the fact that the fight was contested at 130 pounds, not 122. When they did that, they promoted their “regular” champion Roman (widely acknowledged as the WBA’s “minor” champion in a division) to full champion status. Confusing, I know. Flores has been the mandatory for this title for a while.

Fortuna (33-2-1, 23 KOs) vs. Granados (18-6-2, 12 KOs) is probably going to prove to be the best fight on the card. It’s being contested at 140 pounds, which should be comfortable for Granados but it will be Fortuna’s first bout there—he normally competes at 135. But in his last bout versus IBF champion Robert Easter in January, Fortuna missed weight by 1.5 pounds, so moving up was probably a sound choice.

Fortuna utilizes an awkward and athletic style that proves difficult for most boxers, while Granados is a straightforward but incredibly willful come forward type of fighter whose heart can’t be overlooked. It should be a fun one.

