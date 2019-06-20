Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

The FOX card doesn’t feature many competitive bouts on paper, but we’ll get to see some impressive young prospects and experienced former world champions…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, June 20

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page

D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) vs. Elias Espadas (18-4, 13 KOs); Franchon Crews Dezurn (4-1, 1 KO) vs. Kayla Williams (0-2-1) - WBC world super middleweight title

WBC world champion Crews Dezurn won her title back in September of last year in a dominating performance against Maricela Cornejo. Having just signed with Golden Boy Promotions, Crews Dezurn is returning to the ring with a stay-busy fight, but look for big things from the skillful amateur standout in the months to come.

Friday, June 21

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Steven Ward (11-0. 4 KOs) vs. Liam Conroy (17-4-1, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight; Tyrone McKenna (18-1-1, 6 KOs) vs. Darragh Foley (17-3, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - DAZN

Conor Benn (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Jussi Koivula (24-6-1, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Showtime

Sebastian Fundora (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Hector Zepeda (17-0, 4 KOs) - 10 rounds, junior middleweight; Michel Rivera (15-0, 10 KOs) vs. Rene Tellez Giron (13-0, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight; Yeis Solano (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Elias Damian Araujo (19-1, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - DAZN

Andrew Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs) vs. Alberto Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, super featherweight

Saturday, June 22

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Lee McGregor (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Scott Allan (9-3-1) - 12 rounds, bantamweight

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - CBS Sports

Brad Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) vs. Navid Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

Sunday, June 23

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - FOX (Charlo vs. Cota undercards)

Chris Colbert (11-0, 4 KOs) vs. Alberto Mercado (16-2-1, 3 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Jésus Ramos (9-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rondale Hubbert (13-8-2, 8 KOs) - 4 rounds, welterweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX

Jermell Charlo (31-1, 15 KOs) vs. Jorge Cota (28-3, 25 KOs) - 12 rounds, junior middleweight; Guillermo Rigondeaux (18-1, 12 KOs) vs. Julio Ceja (32-3, 28 KOs) - 12 rounds, super bantamweight; Joey Spencer (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Akeem Black (5-2, 2 KOs) - 6 rounds, junior middleweight

The FOX card doesn’t feature many competitive bouts on paper, but at least we’ll get to see some top talent in the likes of impressive young prospects Chris Colbert and Joey Spencer (in separate fights), and experienced former world champions Jermell Charlo and Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate