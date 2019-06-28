Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

While some have been branding the Charlo vs. Adams bout a tune-up for Jermall, I believe it will be a great and competitive fight…

Friday, June 28

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Ryan Walsh (23-2-2, 11 KOs) vs. Lewis Paulin (12-0, 3 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight; Ohara Davies (18-2, 14 KOs) vs. Miguel Vazquez (41-7, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Francesco Patera (21-3, 7 KOs) vs. Paul Hyland Jr. (20-1, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, lightweight

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - ESPN+ (Commey vs. Beltran undercards)

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Richard Commey (28-2, 25 KOs) vs. Ray Beltran (36-8-1, 22 KOs ) - 12 rounds, IBF world lightweight title; Carlos Adames (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. Patrick Day (17-2-1, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight; Junior Fa (17-0, 10 KOs) vs. Dominick Guinn (37-12-1, 26 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

Saturday, June 29

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FightNight Live Facebook page

Chad Dawson (34-5, 19 KOs) vs. Quinton Rankin (15-5-2, 12 KOs) - 8 rounds, light heavyweight; Tramaine Williams (17-0, 6 KOs) vs. Neil John Tabanao (17-5, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, super bantamweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Jermall Charlo (28-0, 21 KOs) vs. Brandon Adams (21-2, 13 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world middleweight title; Erickson Lubin (20-1, 15 KOs) vs. Zakaria Attou (29-6-2, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight; Eduardo Ramirez (22-1-3, 9 KOs) vs. Claudio Marrero (23-3, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight

While some have been branding the Charlo vs. Adams bout a tune-up for Jermall, I believe it will be a great and competitive fight. Adams tore a swath through the reality TV series The Contender last year, winning the championship (Brandon Adams is “The Contender” Champion - Boxing.com ), and his performances were tremendous despite his three-year layoff. There was zero visible ring rust, and in fact, Brandon’s skills had actually improved since he was last seen in 2015 on ESPN’s Boxcino tournament. For this bout, Adams is training with Dub Huntley, his coach since he started boxing at 19, and also Freddie Roach, whom he worked with on The Contender.

Adams is a highly athletic fighter, utilizing smart angles, near constant movement, and use of distance to throw his opponents off. As he showed during The Contender season, he’s able to be effective on the outside as well as on the inside. Brandon’s fight vs. Eric Walker, a volume-puncher, was proof of that; Adams was able to overcome Walker’s volume and smart movement by getting inside and working the body.

Jermall Charlo is a former world champion at 154 pounds and is an underrated boxer. Many only talk about his power and knockouts, but the way he’s been able to achieve those knockouts is what’s really impressive. Under the tutelage of Ronnie Shields, Jermall has achieved excellent anticipation and intelligence in the ring. When he stopped now-unified 154-pound world champion Julian Williams a couple of years ago, Jermall caught Williams’ double jab and immediately followed with a counter uppercut that dropped Williams. Most impressive is the fact that Charlo did it all with the same hand. It’s not an average fighter move.

However it plays out on Saturday, expect an exciting action fight between two top middleweights.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - DAZN

Demetrius Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs) vs. Maciej Sulecki (28-1 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world middleweight title; Khalid Yafai (25-0, 15 KOs) vs. Norbelto Jimenez (29-8-4, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA world super flyweight title

