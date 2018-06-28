What to Watch: June 29-30

By Caryn A. Tate on June 28, 2018
What to Watch: June 29-30
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

While Angulo may give Ramirez a touch more trouble than is expected, it's pretty clear who is expected to win this contest…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

It’s a somewhat lean week of boxing, but here are this week’s bouts:

Friday, June 29
5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - ESPN / ESPN Deportes (undercards begin at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on ESPN3)
Rashidi Ellis (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Alberto Mosquera (25-3-2, 16 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

Saturday, June 30
BoxNation (UK)
Michael Conlan (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Adeilson Dos Santos (19-4, 15 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - ESPN
Gilberto Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (23-0, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super middleweight world title

This main event, featuring a Mexican world champion in Ramirez, is oddly taking place in Oklahoma City (the location seems to favor a couple of fighters on the undercard). Angulo, ranked #8 in the division by the WBO, is a decent fighter and has fought outside his home country of Colombia for years. While Angulo may give Ramirez a touch more trouble than is expected, it’s pretty clear who is expected to win this contest.

The undercard is more interesting. In the co-main event, Alex Saucedo (27-0, 17 KOs) faces Leonardo Zappavigna (37-3, 27 KOs) in what should be a fun fight. Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (7-0, 4 KOs) will fight Gavino Gauman (5-2, 1 KO) in a super featherweight contest.

U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer (5-0, 3 KOs), who faces fellow undefeated Sheena Kaine (5-0, 1 KO), is a standout talent. Her fundamentals are tremendous, and because of them, she packs a big punch and will be a tough fighter for anyone to face, regardless of their level. I don’t think Kaine will pose a threat to Mayer, but it’s great for the Olympian to stay busy, keep learning, and build her experience in the pros against a wide variety of opponents.

Also on the undercard is former world champion Mike Alvarado, as well as heavyweight hopeful Trey Lippe Morrison.

