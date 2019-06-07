Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, June 7

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FITE

Zab Judah (44-9, 30 KOs) vs. Cletus Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, super lightweight

Saturday, June 8

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (Valdez vs. Sanchez Undercard)

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN

Gennadiy Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) vs. Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, super middleweight; Charles Conwell (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Courtney Pennington (12-3-3, 5 KOS) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Oscar Valdez (25-0, 20 KOs) vs. Jason Sanchez (14-0, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world featherweight title

While Sanchez, the challenger to Valdez’s WBO world title, isn’t particularly well-known, he’s undefeated and possesses solid skills. The New Mexico native will be making his first world title attempt.

Valdez recently changed head trainers, now working with Eddy Reynoso (best known for leading Canelo Alvarez’s corner). It’s only been a matter of months, so it remains to be seen how much Reynoso will help adjust Valdez’s techniques in the ring. The champion is a strong fighter, but his defense has always been an area that needs improvement. His bout with Scott Quigg was a good example of that, where Valdez clearly won but took a lot of punishment doing it. Reynoso is a good choice of someone who can help improve a fighter’s defense—he has guided the defensively adept Canelo since the latter’s teenage years.

The style match-up of Valdez and Sanchez should make for a back-and-forth, entertaining kind of dust-up. If Valdez has been able to internalize Reynoso’s coaching, we won’t have a war; but if he is still relying mostly on muscle memory and instinct, I suspect this could be more of a war of attrition. Still, the more probable outcome is that, thanks to Valdez’s experience and well-schooled corner, he should find a way to be victorious.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate