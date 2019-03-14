The winner of the fight will own three of the four world titles in the lightweight division.

Katie Taylor is a special talent, but the Brazilian champion always comes to fight and brings a lot of aggression and pressure…

Friday, March 15

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - DAZN

Tevin Farmer (28-4-1, 6 KOs) vs. Jono Carroll (16-0-1, 3 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF super featherweight world title; Katie Taylor (12-0, 5 KOs) vs. Rose Volante (14-0, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBO lightweight world titles; Gabriel Rosado (24-11-1, 14 KOs) vs. Maciej Sulecki (27-1, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

While it has unfortunately received far too little attention, Taylor vs. Volante is a great—and important—matchup. Olympic gold medalist Taylor is entering the bout with the IBF and WBA world titles, while Volante holds the WBO belt. The winner of this fight will own three of the four world titles in the lightweight division. The remaining title, the WBC, is held by Delfine Persoon, who has successfully defended her title nine times since winning it in 2015.

The winner of that bout would, of course, be undisputed champion at 135 pounds.

Taylor is a special talent and I don’t see her losing to Volante on Friday, but the Brazilian champion always comes to fight and brings a lot of aggression and pressure. Being a well-rounded fighter, Taylor can handle that and should be able to use her footwork, angles, and IQ to time Volante and keep her at bay. Very possibly we see Katie’s sixth stoppage victory.

Saturday, March 16

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS1 & FOX Deportes (prelims)

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - FOX pay-per-view (main event)

Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) vs. Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF welterweight world title; David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KOs) vs. J’Leon Love (24-2-1, 13 KOs) - 10.rounds, super middleweight; Luis Nery (28-0, 22 KOs) vs. McJoe Arroyo (18-2, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, bantamweight; Chris Arreola (37-5-1, 32 KOs) vs. Jean Pierre Augustin (17-0-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

Spence vs. Garcia is a terrific match-up. Some cynics are naysaying the bout due to Garcia’s size disparity, moving up to welterweight to challenge IBF world champion Spence; but the truth is, if anyone can be successful at moving up in the current boxing landscape, Mikey Garcia can.

Both Spence and Garcia have elite level skills, and Garcia is the more experienced fighter as a professional, which could factor in. While many people only seem to focus on Spence’s knockout power, the champion is also a tremendous boxer. He utilizes effective footwork to pressure his opponent and gain the advantage in positioning, and his ability to use angles to set up his accurate shots is exceptional. When evaluating a fighter like Spence, it’s important to consider how he’s able to land those heavy punches, particularly against elite opposition like Kell Brook. It’s not simply about power.

Regardless of how the bout plays out, it promises to be an exciting one with top tier skills on display from both fighters.

Sunday, March 17

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+ (undercard)

3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - ESPN+ (main event)

Michael Conlan (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Ruben Hernandez (24-3-2, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Luis Collazo (38-7, 20 KOs) vs. Samuel Vargas (30-4-2, 14 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight

