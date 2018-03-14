Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, March 16

Telemundo

Sammy Valentin (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Roberto Arriaza (15-0, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBO/WBA welterweight regional titles

8:15pm ET/5:15pm PT - RingTV Livestream

Seniesa Estrada (11-0, 2 KOs) vs. Sonia Osorio (10-5-1, 1 KO) - 8 rounds, flyweight



Saturday, March 17

8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT - ESPN

Jose Ramirez vs. Amir Imam; Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Mehdi Amar

It’s a bit of a lean week for boxing, but my pick this week is the headliner on this card: super lightweights Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) & Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) fighting for the WBC world title vacated by Terence Crawford. Ramirez was last seen in November, stopping then-undefeated Mike Reed in the second round. Imam has bounced back since his knockout loss to Adrian Granados in late 2015, winning three fights since then—though against less than top shelf opposition. Even in his single loss to Granados, Imam knocked his opponent down and had some good rounds. But he made the mistake of standing and trading with a pressure fighter in Granados, and if he makes the same mistake against Ramirez, it could be bad news for Imam.

In the co-feature, Gvozdyk (14-0, 12 KOs) faces France’s Amar (34-5-2, 16 KOs) for the interim WBC light heavyweight title. It’s unclear exactly what the “interim” title means, since Eleider Alvarez is still the mandatory and has first dibs on the winner of Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack on May 19. Add to that the head-scratching fact that Amar is ranked #10 by the sanctioning body and it becomes even more puzzling how this match is for a title designation of some kind.

