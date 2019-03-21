Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, March 21

9:00pm PT/12:00am ET Mar 22 - DAZN

Mercito Gesta (32-2-2, 17 KOs) vs. Juan Antonio Rodriguez (29-7, 25 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, March 23

12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET - ESPN+

Sam Bowen (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Jordan McCorry (17-4-1, 4 KOs) - 12 rounds, super featherweight; Nathan Gorman (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Fabio Maldonado (26-1, 25 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Charlie Edwards (14-1, 6 KOs) vs. Angel Moreno (19-2-2, 6 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world flyweight title; Joshua Buatsi (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Liam Conroy (16-3-1, 8 KOs) - 12 rounds, light heavyweight; Lawrence Okolie (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Wadi Camacho (21-7, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (prelims)

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Kubrat Pulev (26-1, 13 KOs) vs. Bogdan Dinu (18-1, 14 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Jessie Magdaleno (25-1, 18 KOs) vs. Rico Ramos (30-5, 14 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

Sunday, March 24

3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - FS1/FOX Deportes (prelims)

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS1

Lamont Peterson (35-4-1, 17 KOs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (14-1, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, welterweight; Anthony Peterson (37-1, 24 KOs) vs. Argenis Mendez (25-5-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, junior welterweight; Jamontay Clark (13-1, 7 KOs) vs. Vernon Brown (10-0-1, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

Peterson vs. Lipinets is an interesting match-up. We have Peterson, a former two-division world champion, taking on former junior welterweight IBF world titleholder Lipinets.

Lamont Peterson is an excellent and experienced fighter with more nuance to his game than some give him credit for. Much more than a pure boxer, Peterson can do it all, including fight on the inside and apply pressure.

While the inexperienced Lipinets’ most talked about moment in the sport so far was facing Mikey Garcia last year and losing a decision, he’s a very promising boxer with some honest to goodness dog in him. It will be interesting to see how the style match-up plays out and whether age and experience will come into play (Lipinets is 29; Lamont is 35).

