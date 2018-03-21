It’s another semi-slow week in boxing, but I’ll take Whyte vs. Browne in HBO’s main event.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why. Here’s this week’s rundown…

Thursday, March 22

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - ESPN

Ryan Garcia (13-0, 12 KOs) vs. Fernando Vargas (32-13-3, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, super featherweight

Saturday, March 24

12:30pm PT/3:30pm ET - Sky Sports (UK)

Frank Buglioni (21-2-1, 15 KOs) vs. Callum Johnson (16-0, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, British light heavyweight title

Lewis Ritson (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Scott Cardle (22-1-1, 7 KOs) - 12 rounds, British lightweight title

3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - HBO (US)/Sky Sports (UK)

Dillian Whyte vs. Lucas Browne

It’s another semi-slow week in boxing, but I’ll take Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs) vs. Browne (25-0, 22 KOs) in HBO’s main event. Both heavyweights are contenders looking to climb their way to the top, and both are solid fighters who have faced pretty good opposition.

Whyte was stopped by unified champion Anthony Joshua in 2015, but he also gave AJ his toughest challenge up to that point. He also took him deeper (seven rounds) than Joshua had been until that night.

Browne is perhaps best known for failing two separate drug tests: once in March 2016 for clenbuterol, after he defeated Ruslan Chagaev in Russia for the WBA world title; and again in November 2016 for ostarine, which Browne claims was in an over-the-counter workout supplement. That aside, he also has skills in the ring—though at 38, it’s somewhat doubtful he’ll be able to pull off an upset over the fresher 29-year-old Whyte.

5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET - ESPN

Jose Martinez (20-0-1, 13 KOs) vs. Alexandro Santiago (15-2-3, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, NABO super flyweight title

