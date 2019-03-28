What to Watch: March 28-30

By Caryn A. Tate on March 28, 2019
What to Watch: March 28-30
Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

WBC world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk defends his title for the first time against Doudou Ngumbu…

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, March 28
6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass
Kendo Castaneda (15-0, 7 KOs) vs. Rudy Bernardo (24-3, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Xavier Wilson (10-0-1, 1 KO) vs. John Arellano (9-1, 9 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight

Saturday, March 30
11:00am PT/2:00pm ET - DAZN
Liam Smith (26-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Sam Eggington (24-5, 15 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight

DAZN
Ryan Garcia (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. Jose Lopez (20-3-1, 14 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Angel Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) vs. Ganigan Lopez (35-8, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world light flyweight title

3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - ESPN+ (undercard)

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN
Oleksandr Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KOs) vs. Doudou Ngumbu (38-8, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world light heavyweight title

WBC world light heavyweight champion Gvozdyk defends his title for the first time against Ngumbu, who is now 37-years-old but is always a handful for the younger generation of fighters. With his plethora of experience, Ngumbu may test Gvozdyk on Saturday.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: oleksandr gvozdyk doudou ngumbu kendo castaneda rudy bernardo xavier wilson john arellano ufc fight pass liam smith sam eggington ryan garcia jose lopez angel acosta ganigan lopez dazn espn+ caryn a. tate

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record