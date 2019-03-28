What to Watch: March 28-30
WBC world light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk defends his title for the first time against Doudou Ngumbu…
Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.
Thursday, March 28
6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass
Kendo Castaneda (15-0, 7 KOs) vs. Rudy Bernardo (24-3, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Xavier Wilson (10-0-1, 1 KO) vs. John Arellano (9-1, 9 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight
Saturday, March 30
11:00am PT/2:00pm ET - DAZN
Liam Smith (26-2-1, 14 KOs) vs. Sam Eggington (24-5, 15 KOs) - 12 rounds, super welterweight
DAZN
Ryan Garcia (17-0, 14 KOs) vs. Jose Lopez (20-3-1, 14 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Angel Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) vs. Ganigan Lopez (35-8, 19 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world light flyweight title
3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - ESPN+ (undercard)
7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN
Oleksandr Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KOs) vs. Doudou Ngumbu (38-8, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world light heavyweight title
WBC world light heavyweight champion Gvozdyk defends his title for the first time against Ngumbu, who is now 37-years-old but is always a handful for the younger generation of fighters. With his plethora of experience, Ngumbu may test Gvozdyk on Saturday.
