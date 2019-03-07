Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

I expect Porter to tap into his versatility and change the tactics, distance, and type of pressure enough to throw Ugas off his game and earn a win…

Saturday, March 9

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - FS1 (prelims)

Damien Vazquez (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (20-2, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, bantamweight; Eimantas Stanionis (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Sammy Figueroa (11-1, 4 KOs) - 8 rounds, welterweight

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX/FOX Deportes

Shawn Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs) vs. Yordenis Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC welterweight world title; Abel Ramos (23-3-2, 18 KOs) vs. Francisco Santana (25-6-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Robert Guerrero (34-6-1, 19 KOs) vs. Hevinson Herrera (24-16-1, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Jesus Cuellar (28-3, 21 KOs) vs. Carlos Padilla (16-9-1, 10 KOs) - 8 rounds, lightweight; Efe Ajagba (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Amir Mansour (23-3-1, 16 KOs) - 8 rounds, heavyweight

While some are distracted by the Spence vs. Garcia fight next week, don’t be fooled: this Saturday, we’re going to be treated to a very good bout between Porter and Ugas.

Ugas is a fighter who is perhaps overlooked by the mainstream boxing media, and, hence, many fans. The fact that he hasn’t fought a household “name” in the sport yet is probably the reason for this; but he’s a Cuban fighter and has the intense experience and unparalleled schooling that comes with being a boxer from that country. Plus, using the eye test, Ugas has looked tremendous against everyone he has fought, including skilled contenders Jamal James and Thomas Dulorme.

Porter is a tremendous, multi-dimensional fighter. While he’s best known for his inside work and aggression, Porter is also an elite boxer from the outside when he chooses to utilize that style of fighting (as he did when he pulled the upset against Devon Alexander in 2013, and most recently in his last fight in September against Danny Garcia).

The contrast between the styles and schooling of Porter and Ugas makes for a fascinating match-up. Both are accomplished amateur boxers. Both possess a dogged mentality. I suspect the outcome of this bout will come down to which fighter has the ability to adjust better on the fly and who has the more well-rounded abilities.

Expect a very good battle, particularly competitive early on, but I expect Porter to tap into his versatility and change the tactics, distance, and type of pressure enough to throw Ugas off his game and earn a win. Ugas showed against Dulorme that he doesn’t like inside work, so when Porter is able to get there, we may see a dominant performance by the champion.

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Dmitry Bivol (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Joe Smith Jr. (24-2, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA light heavyweight world title; Maurice Hooker (25-0-3, 17 KOs) vs. Mikkel LesPierre (21-0-1, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super lightweight world title; Callum Johnson (17-1, 12 KOs) vs. Sean Monaghan (29-2, 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight

