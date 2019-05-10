We’ll have to see if Hurd can do it again versus the gritty and skillful “J-Rock” Williams.

Friday, May 10

11:00am PT/2:00pm ET - DAZN

Jordan Gill (23-0, 7 KOs) vs. Enrique Tinoco (17-5-4, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight; Leigh Wood (21-1, 11 KOs) vs. Ryan Doyle (17-3-1, 9 KOs) - 12 rounds, featherweight

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET - Showtime

Ruben Villa (15-0, 5 KOs) vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (17-1, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

Saturday, May 11

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (Berchelt vs. Vargas undercard)

500pm PT/8:00pm ET - FOX

Jarrett Hurd (23-0, 16 KOs) vs. Julian Williams (26-1-1, 16 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA world super welterweight titles; Mario Barrios (23-0, 15 KOs) vs. Juan Jose Velasco (20-1, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight; Matt Korobov (28-2, 14 KOs) vs. Immanuwel Aleem (18-1-1, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

Hurd vs. Williams is a truly interesting match-up. Williams is a better fighter than some give him credit for, with very good all-around boxing skills. Hurd is a powerhouse at 154 pounds, having beaten the likes of Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout, and Tony Harrison. The way he’s able to utilize his size down the stretch is astounding. We’ll have to see if he can do it again versus the gritty and skillful Williams, who has legitimately earned this title shot.

The undercard is a solid one, with prospect Barrios facing Velasco, whose only loss came against Regis Prograis last July. It should be a good test for Barrios. Korobov, who lost a close and debatable decision last December to Jermall Charlo in a short notice bout, faces Aleem in another good contest that will likely see the winner step into a title shot.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Miguel Berchelt (35-1, 31 KOs) vs Francisco Vargas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world super featherweight title; Emanuel Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) vs. Isaac Dogboe (20-1, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world super bantamweight title

Both Berchelt vs. Vargas and Navarrete vs. Dogboe are rematches, and they should both be incredibly fun, action-packed fights. Berchelt and Vargas are brawlers who always bring it, and Navarrete shocked everyone last time out when he defeated the tough and underrated Dogboe. Regardless of how they play out, all four fighters will leave it all in the ring.

