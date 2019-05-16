Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Both 6’7” fighters can punch, and as always in the heavyweight division, one shot can change the course of a fight. It should be a fun bout…

Thursday, May 16

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook Page

Romero Duno (19-1, 15 KOs) vs. Juan Rodriguez (30-7, 26 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Manny Robles III (17-0, 8 KOs) vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-0-1, 8 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight

Friday, May 17

12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET - ESPN+

Ryan Burnett (19-1, 9 KOs) vs. Jelbirt Gomera (14-5, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Saturday, May 18

1:00am PT/4:00am ET - DAZN

Sonny Boy Jaro (45-14-5, 32 KOs) vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha (44-1-1, 34 KOs) - 12 rounds, bantamweight

11:00am PT/2:00pm ET - DAZN

Josh Taylor (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (19-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world super lightweight title; Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) vs. Naoya Inoue (17-0, 15 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA world bantamweight titles

Taylor is an athletic southpaw. Baranchyk likes to throw in volume and pressure his opponents. The 140-pound match, part of the World Boxing Super Series tournament, should be a good test for both fighters. We haven’t seen Taylor against a pressure-type fighter who likes to barrel his way inside, so we don’t know for sure how he’ll deal with that. Baranchyk is hittable, and he hasn’t faced someone quite on the level of Taylor as far as speed, footwork, and intelligence. It’ll come down to which of them has more skills at the ready that we haven’t yet seen revealed.

One of my picks this week is the 118-pound title unification fight between Inoue and Rodriguez. Inoue is a top pound-for-pound fighter, who is perhaps best known for his unmistakable knockout power. But there’s a lot more to him than just that. He’s a multi-faceted boxer with tremendous instinct, ring IQ, footwork, positioning, and punch selection. The 26-year-old has secured world titles in three weight divisions so far, against some top-notch opposition, and it appears the sky is the limit for Naoya.

Rodriguez is a big puncher as well, and he’s now training with Freddie Roach. He won his first world title last year, making his second defense of it on Saturday against fellow champion Inoue. Rodriguez’s feet are much more stationary than Inoue’s, and the Puerto Rican has a tendency to keep his chin up in the air while he throws, and he sometimes drops his hands after slipping punches, leaving him open upstairs. These will likely be flaws Inoue will exploit.

11:30am PT/2:30pm ET - ESPN+

Billy Joe Saunders (27-0, 13 KOs) vs. Shefat Isufi (27-3-2, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world super middleweight title; Joe Joyce (8-0, 8 KOs) vs. Alexander Ustinov (34-3, 25 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - Showtime YouTube channel / Showtime Facebook page

Wilder vs. Breazeale undercard

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Showtime

Deontay Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) vs. Dominic Breazeale (20-1, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world heavyweight title; Gary Russell Jr. (29-1, 17 KOs) vs. Kiko Martinez (39-8-2, 28 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC world featherweight title; Juan Heraldez (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Argenis Mendez (25-5-2, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

The heavyweight bout between Wilder and Breazeale should be a highly entertaining one—both fighters are more than happy to let their hands go every time they box. Wilder will be making his ninth defense of the WBC world title, and Breazeale, who has been training with the renowned Virgil Hunter for this contest, is aiming to be successful with his second world title shot.

Wilder, the 2008 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist, is best known for his knockout power, particularly in his right hand, but he has it in both. While his technical style is flawed and unorthodox, he gets results, and that can’t be argued with. As his opposition has gotten stiffer, he’s risen to the occasion.

Breazeale was stopped by Anthony Joshua three years ago in a contest for Joshua’s IBF world title. While it was a stoppage, Breazeale showed a lot of grit and heart in the bout and won some fans that night. Dominic is also a U.S. Olympian, and both men started boxing later in life than most fighters. Breazeale’s fundamentals, specifically his defensive awareness and footwork, have historically been his biggest issues.

In the co-main event, Russell faces Martinez, a fighter whose heart and determination make up for any limitations he may have on a technical level. Russell won the WBC title in 2015, and while he’s been less active than he may have liked thus far, he is undoubtedly one of the most talented fighters in the sport today. He’s a highly intelligent fighter who values outsmarting his opponent over brawling—as Russell has said himself, brawling shouldn’t be necessary if one fighter is smarter than the other. He’s a southpaw with incredibly fast hands and excellent footwork, and he can fight on both the inside and the outside—a rarity in modern boxing.

