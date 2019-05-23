Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, May 23

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - UFC Fight Pass

Ikram Kerwat (9-1, 5 KOs) vs. Simone Da Silva (15-12, 6 KOs) - 10 rounds, featherweight; Max Ornelas (12-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-9, 4 KOs) - 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Saturday, May 25

3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET - FS2 (Trout vs. Gausha undercard)

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (Ito vs. Herring undercard)

4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET - DAZN

Devin Haney (21-0 13 KOs) vs. Antonio Moran (24-3 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Michael Hunter (16-1, 11 KOs) vs. Fabio Maldonado (26-2, 25 KOs) - 10 rounds, heavyweight; Jessica McCaskill (6-2, 3 KOs) vs. Anahi Esther Sanchez (19-3, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, WBC/WBA world super lightweight titles

5:00pm PT/8:00pm ET - FS1

Austin Trout (31-5, 17 KOs) vs. Terrell Gausha (21-1, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight; Chordale Booker (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. Wale Omotoso (27-3, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight; Ahmed Elbiali (18-1, 15 KOs) vs. Marlos Simoes (13-1-2, 5 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Trout vs. Gausha is one of my picks this week.

Trout is a former world champion and one of the most skilled super welterweights out there. Most of his losses are debatable if not outright bad decisions, and all were against top tier opposition.

Gausha is a 2012 U.S. Olympian and amateur national champion. His only loss was to the incomparable Erislandy Lara.

The fight should be an engaging one, both because of the stylistic match-up and the fact that both fighters bring it all when they step into the ring. Fans can be assured that what they see is the best that both boxers have that night. What more can we ask for?

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Masayuki Ito (25-1-1, 13 KOs) vs. Jamel Herring (19-2, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO world junior lightweight title; Jose Pedraza (25-2, 12 KOs) vs. Antonio Lozada Jr. (40-2-1, 34 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

I’m interested in the Ito vs. Herring fight. Masayuki Ito has flown somewhat under the radar in the United States, and that’s a shame, because he’s a very good fighter with some inside game as he showed when he defeated top prospect Christopher Diaz last year in a one-sided match for the world title. In his last fight, he beat then-undefeated Evgeny Chuprakov by stoppage. The 28-year-old champion has serious talent, and he’s facing 2012 U.S. Olympian and former U.S. Marine Jamel Herring on Saturday. It’s good to see a title holder facing real opposition, and likewise refreshing to see a challenger like Herring going out there and working to obtain what he wants.

The fight promises to be an exciting match-up between two genuinely hungry fighters.

