Thursday, May 2

4:00pm PT/7:00 pm ET - Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook page

Yamaguchi Falcao (16-0 7 KOs) vs. Christopher Pearson (16-2, 12 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight

Saturday, May 4

3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET - ESPN+ (Beterbiev vs. Kalajdzic undercard)

4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET - DAZN (Alvarez vs. Jacobs undercard)

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KOs) vs. Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC world middleweight titles; Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs) vs. Mauricio Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs) - 10 rounds, super lightweight

The fight to watch this week is undoubtedly Alvarez vs. Jacobs. It’s a unification fight, with Canelo bringing the WBA and the WBC belts and Jacobs bringing the IBF. It’s a step closer to perhaps another undisputed world champion (Demetrius Andrade holds the fourth middleweight title, the WBO).

On top of unification of titles, though, this is a phenomenal match-up.

Despite his proven accomplishments and undeniable skill, Canelo seems to get overlooked by a lot of boxing media as one of the best fighters in the world. The truth is, Alvarez has one of the best résumés in the sport: not only has he faced several legitimately great fighters, he’s fought boxers most don’t want to trouble themselves with, like prime Erislandy Lara and Austin Trout, both crafty southpaws. Canelo has excellent ring IQ, timing, defense, hand speed/combination punching, and positioning, and makes good use of a variety of punches to keep his opponent guessing what’s coming back and from what angle. Canelo also showed in his first fight with Gennady Golovkin that the Mexican superstar has tremendous footwork when he chooses to use it.

Daniel Jacobs also doesn’t seem to get as much respect as he deserves from the mainstream press. He had a terrific amateur career, including winning the New York Golden Gloves competition (which alone proves his boxing ability in a boxing-rich state like New York). As a pro, his lone loss by stoppage against Dmitry Pirog was a highly questionable one; if the fighter looks and acts lucid and is trying to rise, but the referee pushes him back down while waving off the fight, that doesn’t sit well. Particularly in a world title fight which the boxer in question was clearly winning before the knockdown.

Jacobs also has a very good résumé, and many thought he won the bout against Golovkin two years ago which was his only other loss. Daniel, the taller and longer fighter on Saturday, employs educated footwork, can switch between orthodox and southpaw stances, has excellent punch selection, IQ, and quite a bit of pop in his punches.

Both fighters will have to be at their best on Saturday. A crucial key to victory for Jacobs will be to utilize his footwork to force Canelo to move laterally in order to keep up. Canelo may have some leg or knee issues going on, as in the recent videos posted on his social media accounts, he’s wearing a knee brace or tape and seems to be using limited footwork. If Jacobs can use that to his advantage, he could win.

For Canelo, he has to utilize his hand speed and combination punching to keep Jacobs’ hands at home more often than not. If he can hurt Jacobs to the body, so much the better, as Canelo will be at a tremendous height and reach disadvantage and will probably want to work the more mobile and taller fighter’s body as much as possible. Canelo will also need to conserve his energy, though, as he tends to tire in the middle to later rounds and that could spell trouble for him since Jacobs tends to have good stamina down the stretch.

However it plays out, Canelo vs. Jacobs promises to be a very entertaining bout full of elite level skill, which is my favorite kind of fight to watch.

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - ESPN

Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 KOs) vs Radivoje Kalajdzic (24-1, 17 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world light heavyweight title; Jerwin Ancajas (30-1-2, 20 KOs) vs. Ryuichi Funai (31-7, 22 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF world super flyweight title

