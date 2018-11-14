Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Friday, November 16

9:00pm PT/12:00pm ET - ESPN (Undercards stream on ESPN+ starting at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET)

Maurice Hooker (24-0-3, 16 KOs) vs. Alex Saucedo (28-0, 18 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBO super lightweight world title

Hooker, who won the WBO world title this past June in Manchester, is making his first defense against a fellow undefeated fighter in Saucedo. While he’s a good fighter, Saucedo has some defensive flaws that Hooker may be able to take advantage of, particularly since Hooker sports a height and likely a reach advantage. Still, it should be an entertaining bout since both fighters are not afraid to let their hands go.

9:35pm ET/PT - Showtime

Jaron Ennis (21-0, 19 KOs) vs. Raymond Serrano (24-5, 10 KOs) - 10 rounds, welterweight; Kenneth Sims Jr. (13-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Samuel Teah (14-2-1, 7 KOs) - 8 rounds, super lightweight

Saturday, November 17

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - DAZN

Jarrell Miller (22-0-1, 19 KOs) vs. Bogdan Dinu (18-0, 14 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Claressa Shields (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Hannah Rankin (5-2, 1 KO) - 10 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC middleweight world titles; Gabriel Rosado (24-11, 14 KOs) vs. Luis Arias (18-1, 9 KOs) - 10 rounds, middleweight; Brandon Rios (34-4-1, 25 KOs) vs. Ramon Alvarez (27-6-3, 16 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

While the Shields vs. Rankin fight isn’t the one we thought we were going to get (Shields was slated to face then-WBC middleweight champion Christina Hammer, until Hammer suffered a health issue; the fight was postponed and the WBC stripped her, making the title vacant with the stipulation that Hammer would be able to fight for it as soon as she returns), Shields always provides fireworks and wonderful skill. Rankin seems to be the best available opponent, and she always brings her best.

The rest of this card should be fun, with the Rosado-Arias and Rios-Alvarez fights perhaps stealing the show as far as entertainment goes.

TV Azteca

Diego De La Hoya (21-0, 10 KOs) vs. Edixon Perez (16-2, 11 KOs) - 10 rounds, super bantamweight

