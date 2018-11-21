This is an interesting fight between a young champion and a seasoned former champion.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Saturday, November 24

1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET - DAZN

Michael Hunter (15-1, 10 KOs) vs. Alexander Ustinov (34-2, 25 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Denis Lebedev (31-2, 23 KOs) vs. Mike Wilson (19-0, 8 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - HBO

Dmitry Bivol (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jean Pascal (33-5-1, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA light heavyweight world title

This is an interesting fight between a young champion in Bivol and an older, seasoned former champion in Pascal.

Bivol is a very good boxer, but his last bout in August versus Isaac Chilemba showed that he may not yet be the destroyer he was marketed to be. Perhaps Bivol’s biggest strength is his work rate, which is relatively high for a light heavyweight and can often wear down a slightly older or less active opponent. He’s a good all-around fighter, but if his foe presents angles, mobility, and lateral movement, it does pose problems for Bivol.

Pascal, when he was in his prime at least, did present these exact problems. Now, at 36 years old following two stoppage losses at the hands of Sergey Kovalev, the question on everyone’s minds is if Pascal still has it. At his best, Pascal is an unorthodox and difficult fighter to beat, but unfortunately, based on his most recent performances, it’s doubtful he is still at his best.