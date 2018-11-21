What to Watch: November 24

By Caryn A. Tate on November 21, 2018
Saturday, November 24
1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET - DAZN
Michael Hunter (15-1, 10 KOs) vs. Alexander Ustinov (34-2, 25 KOs) - 12 rounds, heavyweight; Denis Lebedev (31-2, 23 KOs) vs. Mike Wilson (19-0, 8 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - HBO
Dmitry Bivol (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jean Pascal (33-5-1, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA light heavyweight world title

This is an interesting fight between a young champion in Bivol and an older, seasoned former champion in Pascal.

Bivol is a very good boxer, but his last bout in August versus Isaac Chilemba showed that he may not yet be the destroyer he was marketed to be. Perhaps Bivol’s biggest strength is his work rate, which is relatively high for a light heavyweight and can often wear down a slightly older or less active opponent. He’s a good all-around fighter, but if his foe presents angles, mobility, and lateral movement, it does pose problems for Bivol.

Pascal, when he was in his prime at least, did present these exact problems. Now, at 36 years old following two stoppage losses at the hands of Sergey Kovalev, the question on everyone’s minds is if Pascal still has it. At his best, Pascal is an unorthodox and difficult fighter to beat, but unfortunately, based on his most recent performances, it’s doubtful he is still at his best.

  1. Kid Blast 08:46am, 11/22/2018

    KOOLZ has the beat

  2. Koolz 05:28am, 11/22/2018

    Bivol throws faster , moves faster, has better legs, is just all around Better!
    Then Pascal. 
    Pascal won’t make it to the 12th round.
    Did I say Bivol was fast?  He is so fast that when he was fighting Barrera he threw straight right jab and Barrera went to counter but was already hit with a leftt hook!

    https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6fpzom
    Bivol vs Barrera

