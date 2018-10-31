Join me as I break down which of the week's televised fights are most interesting and why.

It should be a fantastic bout and both Ryan Burnett and Nonito Donaire fight with a lot of skill and heart—all the makings of an exciting and skillful bout…

Friday, November 2

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Epix (The Contender)

Brandon Adams vs. Eric Walker; Shane Mosley Jr. vs. Michael Moore

The excellent season 5 of The Contender continues with episode eleven this week. The final four fighters remain and will face off in the semi-finals as we near the dramatic finish of the tournament. The finals will be televised live on November 9 from Las Vegas.

Saturday, November 3

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Josh Taylor (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ryan Martin (22-0, 12 KOs) - 12 rounds, super lightweight; Ryan Burnett (19-0, 9 KOs) vs. Nonito Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBA bantamweight world title

The World Boxing Super Series tournament continues from Glasgow, Scotland this week with two good fights: Taylor vs. Martin at 140 pounds, and Burnett vs. Donaire at 118 pounds.

Taylor last fought in June, when he defeated former world champion Viktor Postol by unanimous decision in a solid performance. Taylor moves very well and gives his opponents a lot of different looks and activity. These tactics may prove challenging for Martin, who tends to be more stationary and look for single shots rather than combinations.

Burnett is a very good fighter, but he’s never faced anyone at the level of former world title holder Donaire. Age may play a factor in this bout, though, as well as weight. Donaire is 35, which is getting up there for smaller fighters in particular, to Burnett’s 26. Nonito is also coming back down to 118 for the first time since 2011, last fighting at 126 pounds versus Carl Frampton in April. It’s a lot of weight to lose for a slightly older fighter, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s the tremendous Donaire. Regardless, it should be a fantastic bout and both Donaire and Burnett fight with a lot of skill and heart—all the makings of an exciting and skillful bout.

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Facebook live stream (https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN)

Sullivan Barrera (21-2, 14 KOs) vs. Seanie Monaghan (29-1, 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, light heavyweight

6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET - ESPN+

Miguel Berchelt (34-1, 30 KOs) vs. Miguel Roman (60-12, 47 KOs) - 12 rounds, WBC super featherweight world title

