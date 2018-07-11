Usyk is an excellent boxer who has defeated some accomplished fighters at cruiserweight.

Join me as I break down which of the week’s televised fights are most interesting and why.

Thursday, November 8

8:00pm PT/11:00pm ET - ESPN2/ESPN Deportes (Undercards at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET on ESPN3)

Neeco Macias (18-0, 11 KOs) vs. Jesus Soto Karass (28-13-4, 18 KOs) - 10 rounds, super welterweight

Friday, November 9

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - The Contender Twitter page live stream (https://twitter.com/TheContender)

Brandon Adams vs. Shane Mosley Jr. - 10 rounds, middleweight

Season 5 of The Contender comes to a close this Friday in the finale. Brandon Adams and Shane Mosley Jr. have made it to the final showdown, made more dramatic by the fact that they’re good friends. Adams is a highly skillful fighter, sharp and athletic. Mosley has overcome a great deal of skepticism to get where he is today—many, wrongly, assume that because he’s the son of a legend, he doesn’t have the heart or the drive to dig deep. Mosley has shown throughout the season that his yearning for recognition and greatness of his own is just as deep as the motivation another fighter may have who’s fighting to get out of poverty. It’s just different.

The card will feature several of the other talented and gritty fighters who were part of the tournament: Eric Walker and Michael Moore will face each other in the co-main. There will also be Quatavious Cash vs. Marcos Hernandez; Morgan Fitch vs. Gerald Sherrell; and Ievgen Khytrov vs. Malcolm McAllister. It’s an excellent line-up.

Saturday, November 10

2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET - DAZN

Oleksandr Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Tony Bellew (30-2-1, 20 KOs) - 12 rounds, IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO world cruiserweight titles

Undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk is supposed to win on Saturday. He’s an excellent boxer who has defeated some accomplished fighters at cruiser.

But Bellew has defied common belief before. He wasn’t supposed to beat David Haye—definitely not twice, and certainly not at heavyweight (Haye’s weight) both times.

While Usyk is the more well-rounded boxer, Bellew is a wild card who could end the fight at any time. It’s a wonderful match-up that should give us a lot of superb boxing ability and, potentially, fireworks—at least if Bellew has his way.

6:00pm PT/9:00pm ET - Pay Per View

Yuriorkis Gamboa (28-2, 17 KOs) vs. Miguel Beltran Jr. (32-6, 21 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight; Juan Manuel Lopez (35-6, 32 KOs) vs. Cristian Mino (19-2, 17 KOs) - 10 rounds, lightweight

7:00pm PT/10:00pm ET - DAZN

Mairis Briedis (24-1, 18 KOs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (23-1, 10 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight; Krzysztof Glowacki (30-1, 19 KOs) vs. Maksim Vlasov (42-2, 25 KOs) - 12 rounds, cruiserweight

